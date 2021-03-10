ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Today/Wednesday at the Greensboro Coliseum:Wertz hurts Wake Forest with the “Shot of the Day” for Notre Dame on Tuesday/Trey with the “Trey of the Day”!!!!!
ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament action coming up today, at the Greensboro Coliseum:
#9 NC State vs. #8 Syracuse 12pm….Game can be heard on 105.7 FM with Gary Hahn and Tony Haynes on the call..
#13 Miami vs. #5 Clemson 2:30pm
#10 Duke vs. #7 Louisville 6:30pm….Game can be heard on 98.3 FM with David Shumate and John Roth on the call…
#11 Notre Dame vs. #6 North Carolina 9pm…Game can heard on 94.5 FM with Jones Angell and Eric Montross on the call…
Trey Wertz, from Notre Dame, hurts Wake Forest, with his game-winning/buzzer-beating three-point shot, that came in the last game of the day, on Tuesday, at the Greensboro Colisuem….Wertz, a Charlotte, North Carolina native, came back to his old home state/North state, and made the WFU Demon Deacon fans go home unhappy/unlucky……Trey, with the “Trey of the Day”….Notre Dame 80, Wake Forest 77
Don’t underestimate the great play by Cormac. Fought through a lot and came up big when it mattered. Let’s keep this rolling!?? https://t.co/Uegm78Qxpq
— Trey Wertz (@_TDub3) March 10, 2021
