Guilford Quaker Women’s Tennis Heads to Ferrum

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Guilford women’s soccer team returns to the road for the second time in as many matches on Thursday, March 9, when it faces ODAC foe Ferrum in a 5 p.m. match in Ferrum, Va.

Guilford (0-2-0, 0-2-0 ODAC) is in search of its first win of the season, which would also mark the first under interim head coach Sarah Arsenault. The Quakers are also looking to capture their first road win since September 25, 2019, when they defeated Meredith by a 1-0 margin in Raleigh, N.C.

In their two matches this season—against Washington & Lee and Lynchburg—the Quakers have combined seven shots (two shots on goal). Two of those shots came off the foot of sophomore Crystal Rivas, while the remaining five have come from the combination of Lizzy Barnes, Kate Glenn, Gracie Meyer, Taylor Rumrill and Deanna Schlott.

Guilford is led in net by senior Morgan Malikowski, who has recorded eight of the team’s 12 saves. Malikowski, who has logged 80:48 minutes in goal, is 0-1-0 on the season. Teammates Aubrey Gunter and Ady Franken have made two saves each for the Quakers, playing 54 and 45 minutes, respectively.

Ferrum (0-1-1, 0-1-1 ODAC), hosting its second match of the 2021 campaign, is also in search of its first victory. The Panthers opened with a 1-1 tie against Roanoke and fell 5-1 to Washington & Lee in their most recent match on February 28th. Ferrum is winless in its last four matches, dating back to a clash on November 2, 2019 against Randolph-Macon (2-0).

The Panthers have attempted six shots in their first two contests, three of which were shots on goal. Casey Raggett is tops among individuals in shots (two), making one shot on goal in the process. Teammates Ysabella Bettilyon, Sarah Crawford, Brady Hentz and Alex Mattson have also had shots for Ferrum this season.

Abbey Hayes (0-1-1) leads Ferrum in saves (21) and leads the unit in minutes played (200).

