19 HPU MLAX Drops Road Contest to #1 Duke

Site: Durham, N.C. (Koskinen Stadium)

Score: #1 Duke 27, #19 High Point 8

Records: #19 High Point (1-4, 0-0), # 1Duke (7-0, 0-0)

Next HPU Event: Sunday, March 19th, — vs VMI (Lexington, Va.)

DURHAM, N.C. — The High Point University men’s lacrosse team (1-4,0-0) fell to #1 Duke 28-7 on Wednesday (March 10th). Asher Nolting led the way with a hat trick scoring three goals and added an assist for four points on the night. Tonight’s game was on ESPNU, the Panthers have appeared on national TV three times in 2021. Which is the most any mid-major lacrosse team has been featured on a national TV network this season.

“Duke, UVA, UNC (2), and Robert Morris are all great opponents”, Coach Jon Torpey said after the game against #1 Duke. “To date, we have honestly played the hardest out of conference schedule in the country. We’ve seen what we look like at our best and we’ve seen what we look like at our worst. All of these games give us answers as we move forward. I’m excited to see how our program responds.”

The Panthers came out fast, winning the first faceoff of the game, Duke took advantage of an HPU turnover and was able to score, jumping out to a 1-0 lead. High Point answered with a defensive stop of their own as they pushed it down the field. Nolting got the ball, rolled around X, and scored through the legs of the Duke goalie to tie the game at 1. Duke took a lead to go up 2-1 with 10:07 left to play in the first. Kevin Rogers drove to the cage while he was picked up by four separate defenders and he was able to power through and find the second goal of the day for HPU to tie the game at two with 7:08 remaining

The Blue devils were able to respond to being tied in the first quarter, ending the quarter on a 6-0 run to lead 8-2 heading to the second quarter. The freshman Jack VanOverbeke scored in the second quarter while Duke continued to produce offensively.

Hunter Vines picked up a goal on Wednesday as he was assisted by Michael Ippolito who fed a beautiful pass to Vines who finished. Nolting picked up his second of the day in the third quarter at Koskinen. Brayden Mayea, Kaden Keller, and Nolting were the three goal scorers for HPU in the fourth quarter as HPU’s scoring total was eight for the night.

UP NEXT: #19 The Panthers open up SoCon play next weekend in Lexington, Va. against VMI.

