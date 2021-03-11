ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Today/Thursday at the Greensboro Coliseum(No Duke Blue Devils)

**********ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Today/Thursday at the Greensboro Coliseum**********

#8 Syracuse vs. #1 Virginia 12:00 pm

Carson McCorkle, from the Greensboro Day School, with the Virginia Cavaliers….

Final:Virginia 72, Syracuse 69

#13 Miami vs. #4 Georgia Tech 2:30 pm

Final:Georgia Tech 70, Miami 66

#10 Duke vs. #2 Florida State (CANCELLED)….The Duke Blue Devils have opted out of this year’s tournament, due to COVID-19 Protocol Concerns…

#6 North Carolina vs. #3 Virginia Tech 8:30 pm….Game can be heard on 94.5 FM, with Jones Angell and Eric Montross on the call, plus Dave Nathan with score and info updates….

Final:North Carolina 81, Virginia Tech 73

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

