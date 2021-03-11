ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Today/Thursday at the Greensboro Coliseum(No Duke Blue Devils)
**********ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Today/Thursday at the Greensboro Coliseum**********
#8 Syracuse vs. #1 Virginia 12:00 pm
Carson McCorkle, from the Greensboro Day School, with the Virginia Cavaliers….
Final:Virginia 72, Syracuse 69
#13 Miami vs. #4 Georgia Tech 2:30 pm
Final:Georgia Tech 70, Miami 66
#10 Duke vs. #2 Florida State (CANCELLED)….The Duke Blue Devils have opted out of this year’s tournament, due to COVID-19 Protocol Concerns…
#6 North Carolina vs. #3 Virginia Tech 8:30 pm….Game can be heard on 94.5 FM, with Jones Angell and Eric Montross on the call, plus Dave Nathan with score and info updates….
Final:North Carolina 81, Virginia Tech 73
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.