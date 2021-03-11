Both Varsity and JV Football Tonight in Guilford County(3/11/2021):Grimsley at High Point Central(Varsity)

Varsity High School Football Tonight in Guilford County:

Grimsley(2-0) at High Point Central(1-1) 7pm

from Wednesday night JV Football:Grimsley 34, HP Central 0

JV Football Tonight for Thursday(3/11/2021)

Page(0-2) at Northwest Guilford(0-1) 7pm

Southeast Guilford(0-1) at Southern Alamance(1-0) 7pm

Mount Tabor(2-0) at Western Guilford(1-1) 6:30pm

Eastern Alamance(0-0) at Northern Guilford(0-0) 6:30pm

Asheboro(0-0) at Eastern Guilford(1-0) 7pm

Reidsville(1-0) at Ragsdale(0-0) 7pm

Southwest Guilford(2-0) at WS Parkland(0-0) 7pm

Southwestern Randolph at Southern Guilford was scheduled for Wednesday/yesterday….

Dudley(2-0) OFF

