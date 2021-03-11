Both Varsity and JV Football Tonight in Guilford County(3/11/2021):Grimsley at High Point Central(Varsity)
Varsity High School Football Tonight in Guilford County:
Grimsley(2-0) at High Point Central(1-1) 7pm
from Wednesday night JV Football:Grimsley 34, HP Central 0
Grimsley(1-1)/HPC(0-2)
JV Football Tonight for Thursday(3/11/2021)
Page(0-2) at Northwest Guilford(0-1) 7pm
Southeast Guilford(0-1) at Southern Alamance(1-0) 7pm
Mount Tabor(2-0) at Western Guilford(1-1) 6:30pm
Eastern Alamance(0-0) at Northern Guilford(0-0) 6:30pm
Asheboro(0-0) at Eastern Guilford(1-0) 7pm
Reidsville(1-0) at Ragsdale(0-0) 7pm
Southwest Guilford(2-0) at WS Parkland(0-0) 7pm
Southwestern Randolph at Southern Guilford was scheduled for Wednesday/yesterday….
Dudley(2-0) OFF
SW said,
Southwest Guilford JV played Mount Tabor last night.
Andy Durham said,
These games are getting hard to keep up with….Some schools have teams, some don’t….We have some games on Wednesday and some on Thursday and some on Friday, and if rains, we might be playing on Monday….
Hope we can get a score on that SWG game, and the JV’s at some schoolS are playing one team and the varsity team is playing somebody else the same week…
Going keep all on their toes, this Spring Football Season….
Friday night lit said,
Which game you calling Friday night, Andy?
Andy Durham said,
If any of you have any scores, send our way in here tonight…
We will find all we can from Twitter, MaxPreps and other spots…
Andy Durham said,
On Friday Night, will be at Marion Kirby Stadium, for Northwest Guilford at Page…
