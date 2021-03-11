Duke Blue Devils opt out of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum, due to COVID-19 Safety Protocols

from www.myfox8.com:

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Duke’s run in the ACC Tournament is over due to COVID-19 safety protocols, CBS 17 has confirmed.

The Blue Devils (13-11, 11-9) were scheduled to play No. 2. Florida State at 6:30 p.m.

CBS Sports reports a COVID-19 issue within the program forced the Blue Devils to pull out of the tournament.

SAD NEWS: We will not continue competing in the 2021 ACC Tournament due to our school’s and conference’s health/safety protocols. The determination was made following the positive COVID-19 test for a member of our program’s Tier 1 personnel after Wednesday’s game. — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) March 11, 2021

Duke made a rare appearance in the first round of the tournament on Tuesday, beating Boston College 86-51 before topping Louisville on Wednesday 70-56.

In late December, the Duke women’s basketball program opted out of the remainder of the regular season over pandemic concerns.

