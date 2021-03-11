Elon WLAX Phoenix Cruises Past Radford, 17-6

ELON, N.C.- The Elon University women’s lacrosse team earned its third victory in a row on Wednesday, March 10 as it recorded an 11-goal win against Radford at Rudd Field (17-6).

“This has been a tough stretch academically for our team with tests and overall workload,” said head coach Josh Hexter. “I’m impressed with how they have kept their focus and positive energy in practice. They performed at a high level tonight.”

-Following a Highlander goal at the start of the game, the Phoenix went on a 10-0 run to go up by nine. The teams traded goals in the final two minutes of the half to make the score 11-2 going into intermission.

-Elon continued its momentum in the second half, outscoring Radford 5-0 to take a 16-2 advantage with 18:57 on the clock. The Highlanders responded with a 4-0 run of their own to bring its score up to six. Claire Smesko scored the final goal of the night to make the score 17-6.

-Margaret Stephan totaled a game-best five goals on the night. She also tied Mae McGlynn for the high in points (6). Other top scorers included Sara Bouwman (3) and Cate Mackel (3).

-McGlynn broke the program record for single-game assists, totaling five on the night.

-Four Elon players picked up a pair of ground balls, McGlynn, Stephan, Meredith Curtin and Kailee Follette.

-In the draw circle, Gillian Curran paced the Phoenix with six draw controls, followed by Kaitlyn Michaud (4) and Campbell Armstrong (2).

-Reigning Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association and Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Week Paulina DiFatta improved to 3-0 on the season. The redshirt senior finished the night with five saves.

-As a team, the Phoenix outshot the Highlanders 34-16. Elon also won 18 of the game’s 25 draw controls.

-The win marks the first time since 2017 that the Phoenix started its season 3-0.

Elon travels to Coastal Carolina for a 2 p.m. contest on Saturday, March 13.

