Guilford Returns to Gridiron to Face Wasps Friday Afternoon

GREENSBORO, N.C. – After a two-week layoff, the Guilford College football team returns to action on Friday, March 12th, when it heads to Emory, Va., for a clash with Emory & Henry at 2 p.m.

It is the second of four games for the Quakers in 2021, who will play their final two games at Guilford against Hampden-Sydney (March 19) and Ferrum (March 26).

Emory & Henry has won the last two games in the series with Guilford. The first of those victories came on November 10, 2018, when the Wasps capped off Senior Day festivities with a 70-27 win. In 2019, Emory & Henry posted a 38-22 victory in Greensboro.

The most recent victory for the Quakers in the series came on November 11, 2017, when Guilford posted a 42-38 win. In that game, Guilford redshirt-junior De’Eric Bell ran for three scores and returned a kickoff for a fourth to complete the Quakers’ 42-38 comeback win.

Bell scored each of his school-record-tying four touchdowns in the second half to help the Quakers rally from a 21-0 halftime hole. His one-yard plunge with 2:11 left in regulation capped the Quakers’ rally and gave them their only lead of the game.

RECAPPING GUILFORD’S SEASON OPENER VERSUS RANDOLPH-MACON: Zach Bowman caught a pair of touchdown passes while teammates Nick Hale and Presley Egbers added one touchdown each on the ground, leading Randolph-Macon to a 44-0 win over Guilford in the season opener for both teams.

The Quakers (0-1, 0-1 ODAC) were led offensively by the combination of Joey Strong Jr. and Derrien Phillips, who had 38 yards rushing apiece on the ground. Phillips was also 1-of-8 passing for eight yards, while teammate Teddy Gassert connected on 3-of-10 passes for 11 yards.

Defensively, Guilford was led by Ty Walker and Bryce Smith, who closed with eight tackles each. Clint Bost made six stops on the evening, while James Pegues and Jake Moore came through with five tackles apiece.

BREAKING DOWN EMORY & HENRY: Emory & Henry (2-0) comes into the game on a four-game winning streak that began with a 38-22 victory over the Quakers on November 9, 2019. In the time since they have earned two wins over Ferrum in the Crooked Road Classic, including a 17-0 victory on February 26, 2020. The most recent victory came over Southern Virginia on March 5, when the Wasps amassed 444 yards of total offense in a 47-14 decision.

Quarterback Hunter Taylor has completed 18-of-49 pass attempts for a team-best 311 yards and has two touchdowns to his credit. Meanwhile, in the backfield Grayson Overstreet has made 49 carries for 276 yards and reached the endzone four times in the first two games.

The top receiver for the Wasps is Elijah Rice, who has hauled in five passes for 157 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Donovan Pinnix leads the way with 15 tackles, making eight assisted stops. Teammates Ivan Phillips (13), Kaleb Bare (10), Jaylyn Kreimes (10) and Jay Swegheimer (10) also have double-digit total tackles on the season.

