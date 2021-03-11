High School Football Tonight Scores from Varsity and JV Football Games going on tonight in and around Guilford County:West Forsyth HS cancels Football Games due to Positive COVID-19 Testing

A few scores coming in already…More on the way…

Varsity Football:

Final:Grimsley 49, High Point Central 6

Grimsley(3-0)/HPC(1-2)

End of Third Quarter:Grimsley 49, High Point Central 6

Third Quarter 7:52 remaining:Grimsley 42, High Point Central 6

Halftime:Grimsley 35, High Point Central 6

Second Quarter:Grimsley 27, High Point Central 6

Second Quarter:Grimsley 20, High Point Central 6

End of 1st Q:Grimsley 13, High Point Central 6

First Quarter:Grimsley 6, High Point Central 0

JV Football:

Final:Page 34, Northwest Guilford 0

Page(1-2)/NWG(0-2)

Halftime:Page 14, Northwest Guilford 0

Final:

Northern Guilford 20, Eastern Alamance 7

NG(2-0)/EA(0-1)

Final:Eastern Guilford 33, Burlington Williams 18

EG(2-0)/BW(0-2)

Final:Southern Alamance 12, Southeast Guilford 0

SEG(0-2)/SA(2-0)

Final from Wednesday night JV Football:Grimsley 34, High Point Central 0

Grimsley(1-1)/HP Central(0-2)

from www.myfox8.com:More on this story on the 10 and 11 pm news on WGHP FOX 8 News….With Neil McNeil and Katie Nordeen….

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — West Forsyth High School is canceling football games after a student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools released the following statement on Thursday:

WS/FCS Athletics and West Forsyth High School are canceling two upcoming West Forsyth football games. Tonight’s West Forsyth Junior Varsity game against East Surry High School is canceled. The West Forsyth Varsity football game against East Forsyth, which was scheduled for Friday, March 12, is also canceled.

School officials at West Forsyth were made aware a student athlete tested positive for COVID-19 today. After extensive contact tracing and following safety protocols, school officials have excluded several student athletes out of precaution.

