N.C. A&T Aggies Basketball Season is over:Positive COVID-19 Test within the Basketball Program shuts down the Aggies’ season

from www.twitter.com:
A positive COVID case within the @ncatmbb program has forced the team to end its season. @NCATAGGIES men will not compete Friday in the @MEACSports tournament. @NCATAGGIES

