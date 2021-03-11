N.C. A&T Aggies Basketball Season is over:Positive COVID-19 Test within the Basketball Program shuts down the Aggies’ season
from www.twitter.com:
A positive COVID case within the @ncatmbb program has forced the team to end its season. @NCATAGGIES men will not compete Friday in the @MEACSports tournament. @NCATAGGIES
