NCHSAA announces host sites for 2021 Lacrosse and Men’s Soccer Championships

CHAPEL HILL, NC – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) has finalized the host sites for the 2021 State Championships in the sports of Men’s Soccer and Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse. All championships will be held on Friday, March 26 or Saturday, March 27.

Men’s Soccer State Championships will be hosted at Koka Booth Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary. Cary High School will once again serve as the host school for this year’s championships.One game will be played on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. with the other three championships being conducted on Saturday at 11:00 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., respectively. The schedule of classifications will be announced at a later date.

The Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Championships will be hosted at Cardinal Gibbons High School. The 4A Men’s Lacrosse Championship will be played on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. The Women’s Lacrosse Championship will lead off Saturday with play beginning at 3:30 p.m. and the 1A/2A/3A Men’s Championship will follow at approximately 6:00 p.m.

Commissioner Que Tucker noted, “We are grateful for the opportunity to host our Men’s Soccer and Lacrosse Championships at such outstanding facilities. We look forward to an outstanding day of athletic competition and showcasing the exceptional talent and hard work of our student-athletes and their coaches in the State Championships.”

The regular season for Men’s Soccer and Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse draws to a close tomorrow. The Association will finalize and announce the brackets for each championship on Saturday, March 13.

Courtesy of James Alverson, Director of Media, for the NCHSAA

