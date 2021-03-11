Three Greensboro College Hitters Tally Eight Kills as Pride Volleyball Sweeps Methodist, 3-0

GREENSBORO, N.C.—Three Greensboro College hitters tallied eight kills each as the Pride claimed a Wednesday evening USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) victory over Methodist University, 3-0 (25-23, 25-20, 25-20).

The Pride (3-0, 2-0 USA South) and the Monarchs (0-2, 0-2 USA South) played a tight first set with the Monarchs as the largest lead for either side came when the Pride went up 23-20 on a Hailey Stout service ace. The Pride hit .195 in the set compared to the Monarchs’ .167 as the Pride benefited from four services aces to claim the set.

Greensboro improved their hitting in the second set as they widened the margin in the match, hitting .227 to Methodist’s .147. The Pride grew a larger lead in the second set with their largest lead eventually growing to seven points late in the set (23-16).

The Pride used five service aces in the third set to gain dominance over the Monarchs. The Pride hit .179 for the set compared to Methodist’s .132. Greensboro only needed eleven kills in the third set as the Pride scored four of the last five points in the set to claim the win.

Carly Uhlir’s .348 hitting percentage led the Pride as she tallied eight kills on 23 attempts with no errors. Uhlir also added 13 digs. Stout finished with eight kills, 12 digs, and six service aces as her final service ace in the third set clinched the win. Sarah Oakes was the remaining Pride player with eight kills as she hit .263 for the night. She added four digs and one block.

Olivia Norris tallied 23 assists and 12 digs while adding two kills from the setter position. Lauren Mantel led the Pride’s back row with 17 digs.

Kendall Craig led Methodist with eight kills and a .238 hitting percentage. Setter Hannah Hewett tallied 23 assists and a team-high 16 digs.

The Pride finished the match hitting .202 while the Monarchs produced a .149 hitting percentage for the match. The Monarchs held a 4-2 edge in blocks while the Pride posted a strong 11-1 advantage in service aces.

The Pride returns to the court Saturday, traveling to Averett University for two matches against the Cougars. The first match is a USA South contest beginning at noon with a non-conference contest to follow.

## WE ARE 1 PRIDE ##

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

