Elon Women’s Basketball Bows Out of CAA Championship

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University women’s basketball team came up short in the quarterfinals of the Colonial Athletic Association Championship against Drexel on Thursday, March 11, 65-59. The contest was the Phoenix’s first since Feb. 7 when Elon faced James Madison in Harrisonburg, Va.

BOX SCORE

“It’s tough to deal with the final results of this season,” said head coach Charlotte Smith. “But I couldn’t be more proud of this team. To come out and play we played tonight with all the adversity that we faced throughout the season, to not have played a game since Feb. 7, that was a huge hurdle to climb.”

THE RUNDOWN

-Within the first two minutes of the game, both teams added five points to their score. From there, the Dragons went on a 14-2 run to put them up by 12 (19-7). Drexel held on to its momentum the rest of the way, maintaining its lead the remainder of the night.

-The Phoenix came within striking distance of Drexel several times throughout the second half, cutting the Dragons’ lead to three on five occasions. However, Drexel maintained control the remainder of the game to earn the win.

NOTES

-Evonna McGill paced the Phoenix in both points (18) and rebounds (9), shooting 8-of-12 from the field. Her point and field goal totals mark new personal bests while with the maroon and gold in addition to her rebounds matching her single-game high.

-Ariana Nance was the other double-digit scorer for Elon. The redshirt senior posted a career-best 13 points on 4-of-10 shooting.

-Brie Perpignan tied her season high in assists (6) and steals (3).

-The Phoenix’s bench outscored the Dragon’s 21-6. Elon also doubled Drexel’s points in the paint (28-14).

-Elon ends its season with a 7-8 record, while Drexel improves to 12-8.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

