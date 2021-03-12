Elon Women’s Tennis Dominates Towson In 7-0 Win On Friday Afternoon

ELON, N.C. – Elon University women’s tennis dominated Towson, 7-0, on Friday, March 12, to move to 9-3 on the season. The Phoenix has now won six of its last seven matches.

HIGHLIGHTS

– Lizette Reding clinched the match for the Phoenix, taking down Alexa Martinez 6-2, 6-0, in straight sets. The win moved Reding to 9-2 in singles play this season.

– In her first match since Feb. 13, Olivia Archer got things rolling for Elon, defeating Lauryn Jacobs in straight sets 6-1, 6-1. The match gave Archer her fourth singles win in six matches.

– Shauna Galvin picked up her seventh-straight singles win, finishing Jessica Assenmacher 6-0, 6-3 in straight sets.

– Victoria Saldh moved to 6-1 in the No. 1 singles slot and 9-2 overall after defeating Themis Haliou 6-3, 6-4 on Friday afternoon.

– Sofia Edo also picked up a singles win on the day, taking down Sarah Pospischill 6-0, 6-1 in straight sets.

– Sibel Tanik rounded out the singles victories for the Phoenix, beating Amelia Lawson 6-3, 6-4 to complete the 7-0 sweep of Towson.

– The combination of Sofia Edo and Victoria Saldh picked up their eighth doubles victory this season after defeating Jessica Assenmacher and Lea Kosanovic 6-1.

– Lizette Reding and Alison O’Dea clinched the doubles point for the Phoenix, finishing Lauryn Jacobs and Amelia Lawson 6-3.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix will be back in action on Tuesday, March 16, when it hosts Methodist at 2 p.m. at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center on Elon’s campus.

RESULTS

Doubles

1. Themis Haliou/Alexa Martinez (TOW) def. Sibel Tanik/Olivia Archer (ELON) 6-3

2. Alison O’Dea/Lizette Reding (ELON) def. Lauryn Jacobs/Amelia Lawson (TOW) 6-3

3. Victoria Saldh/Sofia Edo (ELON) def. Jessica Assenmacher/Lea Kosanovic (TOW) 6-1

Singles

1. Victoria Saldh (ELON) def. Themis Haliou (TOW) 6-3, 6-4

2. Sibel Tanik (ELON) def. Amelia Lawson (TOW) 6-3, 6-4

3. Lizette Reding (ELON) def. Alexa Martinez (TOW) 6-2, 6-0

4. Olivia Archer (ELON) def. Lauryn Jacobs (TOW) 6-1, 6-1

5. Sofia Edo (ELON) def. Sarah Pospischill (TOW) 6-0, 6-1

6. Shauna Galvin (ELON) def. Jessica Assenmacher (TOW) 6-0, 6-3

Order of finish: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (4,5,3,6,1,2)

