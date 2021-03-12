Ferrum Edges Guilford 2-1 in Women’s Soccer Action

FERRUM, Va. – Ferrum’s Alex Mattson broke a scoreless tie at the 56:56 mark of the second half and teammate Brady Hentz added an unassisted goal just over 17 minutes later to help the host Panthers edge Guilford 2-1 in ODAC women’s soccer action on Thursday, March 11th.

Guilford (0-3-0, 0-3-0 ODAC) netted its first goal of the season when Deanna Schlott found Taylor Rumrill and Rumrill responded by driving home a goal with a scramble in front of the net. That strike at the 75:54 mark sliced the Ferrum (1-1-1, 1-1-1 ODAC) lead in half, 2-1.

Guilford attempted three shots (one shot on goal) over the course of the game with Rumrill attempting two of those shots. By comparison, the Panthers had 15 shots (8 SOG), led by Ysabella Bettilyon (five shots) and Mattson, who closed with three. Bettilyon was responsible for three shots on goal while Mattson had two for Ferrum.

Guilford’s Ady Franken had six saves in 90 minutes while Abby Hayes picked up her first win of the season.

Guilford returns to action on Sunday, March 14th, when the Quakers host Eastern Mennonite at 1 p.m. at Armfield Athletic Center. For more information on Guilford women’s soccer check out www.guilfordquakers.com.

