Guilford Baseball: Bailey Opens Season with Two Hits Versus Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH, Va. – Guilford’s Austin Bailey wrapped up the season opener with two hits and an RBI, but it was three multi-run innings by host Shenandoah that made the difference as the Hornets earned the 10-2 victory.

Bailey, who finished 2-for-4 from the plate with an RBI, was one of five Guilford sluggers with at least one hit in the game. The others included Ellis Stokes, Logan King, Isaiah Hairston, Saunders Joplin and Michael Sumner, who had one hit each. The Quakers combined for seven hits.

Tanner Hobbs (0-1) was one of five Guilford (0-1, 0-1 ODAC) pitchers to take the mound, allowing five hits, five runs (five earned) and one walk in two innings of work. Ty Choplin also had two innings of work for the Quakers, allowing five runs (four earned), two walks, but came through with a strikeout. The trio of Clay Dilday, Max Lattomus and Ty Hicks tossed the final four innings and limited Shenandoah’s offense to five hits while converting one strikeout.

Shenandoah (4-1, 1-0 ODAC) grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first inning, highlighted by a two-run double from Pearce Bucher. The Hornets stretched their lead to 5-0 in the home half of the second by virtue of a sacrifice fly by Colby Martin and a single off the bat of Keegan Woolford, who sent a single through the right side of the infield, scoring Frankie Ritter for the fifth run of the contest.

Guilford scored its two runs in the fourth when King led off the frame with a double to right centerfield. Hairston followed with a single to left, putting runners on the corner for Joplin. Joplin delivered a double into right field, scoring Hairston from third, and moved King to second in the process. Bailey kept the inning alive with a single to short, plating Hairston for the game’s second run.

The Hornets responded with a four-run fourth inning, capitalizing on five hits, as they moved in front 9-2. Martin sent a double down the right field line, scoring Matt Moon for the sixth Shenandoah run of the game. Woolford followed with a single to right that plated Morton as the Hornets lead grew to 7-2.

Grant Thompson and Bucher kept the inning going with a series of RBI singles, which scored Woolford and Anthony Ward, as the lead reached 9-2. The final run of the game crossed the plate in the fifth inning when Martin delivered a single up the middle that scored Henry Delavergne, who reached base after a drawing a leadoff walk.

Shenandoah finished the game with 15 hits and was led individually by Martin (3-3, 3 RBI, 2 runs), Ward (3-4, 2 runs) and Bucher (3-5, 3 RBI). Both Marin and Bucher came through with doubles for the Hornets. Tad Dean picked up his first win of the season, scattering seven hits and allowing two runs over seven innings. Dean also recorded five strikeouts on the day.

Shenandoah and the Quakers return to the diamond on Saturday, March 12th, when the two teams clash in a 12 p.m. contest. For more information on Guilford baseball check out www.guilfordquakers.com.

