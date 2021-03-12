Guilford Men’s Golf Treks to Pinehurst for Tiger Invitational

GREENSBORO, N.C. – After tying for second at The Savannah Invitational on Tuesday, March 9th, the Guilford golf team makes a quick turnaround to compete in the Tiger Invitational at Forest Creek, which begins on Saturday, March 13th. It is a par-72 course that is 6,925 yards in total distance.

The two-day, 36-hole event, hosted by Hampden-Sydney, is being played on the North Course of the Forest Creek Golf Club in Pinehurst, N.C.

Guilford is one of 14 teams taking part in the tournament, along with ODAC programs from Washington & Lee, Shenandoah, Randolph-Macon and host Hampden-Sydney, who is sending two teams to compete.

RECAPPING THE SAVANNAH INVITATIONAL: Guilford senior men’s golfer James Mishoe earned his fourth collegiate individual crown when he successfully defended his 2020 title at The Savannah Invitational with a 13-under-par score of 203 (65-67-71). Mishoe was joined among Top-15 finishers by teammate Addison Manring, who was tied for 12th with an even par score.

Guilford tied Huntingdon College for second at the two-day, three-round event, and finishing 3-under-par with a score of 861 following rounds of 286, 287 and 288. Methodist took home the team championship with an 8-under-par score of 856 (290-287-279). The two-day, three-round tournament was played at Savannah Harbor Golf Resort which featured a par 72, 6,845-yard course.

Mishoe began the tournament with a 7-under-par score of 65, completing the first round of play with an eagle at 11 and seven birdies. He followed that by carding five birdies in the second round, which placed him at 12-under-par at the close of play Monday. His final round scorecard included three birdies and 13 pars, as he held off a charging Cameron Starr (LaGrange), who closed second with a 12-under-par score of 204.

Manring opened play at the event with a 1-over-par score of 73, coming through with two birdies in the first round. He ended the second round of play with a 71, converting three birdies and 13 pars along the way. His final round 72 came by virtue of 14 pars and two birdies, which came on the fourth and sixth holes.

Guilford’s Sam Davidson finished in a four-way tie for 25th at the event with a 6-over-par score of 222 (73-75-74). Davidson, competing in first collegiate tournament, opened play with a score of 73 that included three birdies and 11 pars. His second round score of 75 came by virtue of three birdies and 11 pars. In the third round he birdied the first and 11th holes and added 12 pars to finish with a 74.

MISHOE’S PERFORMANCE EARNS HIM ODAC MEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK: One day after winning his fourth collegiate individual title, Guilford senior James Mishoe was recognized as ODAC Men’s Golfer of the Week in an announcement from the league.

It marked the sixth time in his career that Mishoe has earned ODAC Men’s Golfer of the Week honors. He earned ODAC Men’s Golfer of the Week four times during the 2018-19 season (October 8, 2018 / October 22, 2018 / October 29, 2018 / April 22, 2019) and once in the 2017-28 campaign (March 19, 2018).

Mishoe earned his fourth individual crown on Tuesday, March 9th, when he captured The Savannah Invitational with a 13-under-par score of 203 (65-67-71). It is the second win in as many seasons at the event for the Cary, N.C., native, who capped off the 2020 Savannah Invitational with a 13-under-par score of 203. In the 2020 tournament, Mishoe and the Quakers took on a field that featured 10 of the Top-25 teams in the Golfstat.com Division III poll.

For more information on Guilford golf check out www.guilfordquakers.com.

