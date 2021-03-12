High School Football Tonight in Guilford County:Northwest Guilford at Page playing on GreensboroSports Radio

Final from Thursday night at Simeon Stadium in High Point:Grimsley 49, High Point Central 6

Grimsley(3-0)/High Point Central(1-2)

Tonight/Friday Night:…..All games, unless otherwise noted, ready to kick off at 7pm this evening…

Northern Guilford(2-0) at Eastern Alamance(2-0)….This game set to kickoff at 6:30pm

Many area fans are saying this game will be the “Game of the Night”, and they might be right, and this game might also be the early indicator, for who will win the Mid-State 3-A Conference for the Spring of 2021….QB Will Lenard is the man carrying the load right now for Northern Guilford, and he seems to relish being in that role..

Northwest Guilford(2-0) at Page(0-2)

This game will be on GreensboroSports Radio with a pregame that will be cranking up on the radio at 6:30pm…Once the game gets started on GreensboroSports Radio, NWG QB Micah Salmon and NWG RB Carson Cassetty will be ready to get it rolling for the Vikings, and Yakez Doggett, along with KJ Morehead and Parker Maynard will be the ones who need make sure the ball is moving for Page….That NWG offensive line of Perry, Greene, Lingle, Kota and Turner, are really the ones who look to get NWG moving…That might just be the key to the game…Xavier Simmons, Dewayne Johnson, Cam Carter, and Bristol Carter also make things happen for NWG…Give a listen to GreensboroSports Radio, and we should have scores, from some of the other games in the area for you…

Dudley(2-0) at Smith((0-2)

Dudley with Jahmier Slade(QB), Milan Summers(RB), Mehki Wall(WR/KR) and Joncarlos Miller II(TE) is loaded….That quartet can sing and sling you to sleep with a deathbed lullaby…They can flat-out kill and leaving you standing dead in your tracks….That’s how good they are…Smith allowed 88 points last week, but the Golden Eagles did score 74, but I don’t think there will be 74 points to be had vs. the Dudley Defense on this Friday night….Smith will catch up with Dudley some day, but it won’t be tonight….Penalties are about the only thing that can slow Dudley down right now, and if Dudley is playing disciplined football, it might take bringing Claude Manzi back from the dead, if Smith wants to be in this game at halftime….If Coach Manzi came back, we would put home on the field in uniform, and leave the coaching to Coach Royal from Smith….He is doing a good job trying to bring and breathe some life back into the Smith program….Coach Steven Davis, from Dudley HS, just has too much talent at his disposal, Dudley is a very tough nut to crack…

Ragsdale(1-1) at Reidsville(1-0)

Rams vs. Tigers and the Reidsville Rams have Breon Pass and company, and although I don’t Pass is throwing the ball for Reidsville, he is usually the one who catches it the most, and Ragsdale better find his number in the phone book, when the Tigers get into Rams’ Town, and make sure they have their sights set on the young Mr. Pass….Ragsdale is a 4-A team and Reidsville is a 2-A, but you might be able to throw all of that out the bus window, as the two teams meet in Reidsville/Rams’ Town tonight….

Southern Alamance(2-0) at Southeast Guilford(1-1)

I don’t think Coach Fritz Hesenthaler has beaten SEG since he left the Falcons for Southern Alamance, but this year the SA Patriots have the Hines kid at QB, and his dad used to coach at SEG as well….SEG can run on you with Jaylen Fairley, and the Falcons’ QB Zion Fleming has a dart throwing arm, plus the sophomore backup QB Ryan Stephens, another lefty, he can run fast and throw with efficiency too….If SEG has Cameron/Cam Williams back for this game, that will be a plus for the Falcons..Derron McQuitty gives SEG another solid runner coming out of the backfield….Adam Douglas still gives SEG a deep threat at WR, and Nick Caldwell does many things well for Coach Earl Bates Falcons…..

Eastern Guilford(1-0) at Asheboro(0-2)

Eastern Guilford was OFF last week, but this gives their QB Kamell Smith one more week to get his arm ready….RB Hezekiah Newby is no real newby, he has been around for a while, and he can give you 100 yards running in the first half, and come back and give you another 100 yards on the ground, in the second half….When Eastern gets going they can beat anybody in the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference, and it will be interesting to see if they can do just that….

Rockingham County(1-1) at Northeast Guilford(0-2)

The festivities get under way at 7pm at Bill Bookout Stadium, and this will be Homecoming Night for the Northeast Guilford Rams….They may be looking for some of their former players to come back and suit up for them, but realistically this is a very good opportunity for NEG to pick up their first win/victory of the season…They need to win this game, and they also need to be pointing toward defeating McMichael and Morehead, to go along with this one, but if the Rams don’t get this one, it will make the other two games, hard to get….

WS Parkland(0-2) at Southwest Guilford(1-1)

LOOOONG pass by Joey McGinnis IV and was it a TD that would have made SWG a winner over Ragsdale??? I have seen the tape of that last LOOOOONG play, but was his foot(the receiver’s foot) on the line???? No matter, that game was last week, and this game is this week, and the SWG needs to go out and get this victory….The Cowboys need to dig down deep at “The Ranch” and find a way to lasso the Parkland Mustangs and make SWG a winner again…..Let/have Joey McGinnis IV pick right up where he left off last week, and get that SWG DUB/”W”…..

Western Guilford(0-2) at Mount Tabor(2-0)

I still don’t know much about Western, but that they lost to Southern Guilford, 22-12, and then the Hornets fell by 3-4 touchdowns to NWG last Friday night….Things need to change in a hurry for WG, but they may have drawn the wrong straw, if they are looking for their first win of the season this week…..Hearing Mount Tabor is just as good as they always are, and that Mount Tabor ought to give Dudley a run for their money, when the Spartans and Panthers fight it out for the Conference Title….As for the Western Guilford Hornets, the “Ides of March” are upon you….You may need the “Eyes of Texas Upon You” in order to beat Mount Tabor, but stranger things have happened during the “Ides of March”…This is March Madness Time, right???

Eastern Randolph(2-0) at High Point Andrews(1-1)….Simeon Stadium

Burton Cates is back coaching the Eastern Randolph Wildcats again, and that might be worth a two-touchdown lead, going into the game for ER….Andrews could not take care of HP Central last week, and now they have to try and put away a Burton Cates-coaches ER Wildcats team??? That’s a lot to ask of the HP Andrews/T. Wingate Andrews Red Raiders, and they might want to go get Destiny Timberlake from over at Greensboro College and get out there at wide receiver for the football game on Friday night….Andrews has their hands full, and they will need all the help they can get, if they hope to get Cates and ‘Cats…..

Southern Guilford(2-0) at Southwestern Randolph(0-0) Postponed

Southern Guilford is off to a good start, but they have been stopped…..COVID-19 issues hit the SWR camp, and that put a clamp on the Cougars(Southwestern Randolph), for a least two weeks…The SG Storm is playing well, we just need to get them playing again, and with just a seven-game schedule, you can’t afford sitting out too many Friday nights….Gonna be a big difference in (6-0) and (7-0), at the end of this short-season….Even a bigger difference hanging on the vine, when you look at (5-1) vs. (7-0), or (6-0)….The (5-1) guy may never even get a sniff of the playoffs……

Stop by and check out our scoreboard tonight, and if your game is on GreensboroSports Radio, be sure to tune in now or later, to see what we are saying about you during the game…We have made many a person’s day, on any given Friday……

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

