Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Friday – March 12, 2021

Game of the Week Greensboro Sports Radio: Northwest Guilford (2-0) at Page (0-2) with Andy Durham.

UPDATE #10 – 11:15pm PM

FINAL

Northwest Guilford (3-0) – 41

Page (0-3) – 0

Northwest Guilford scoring goes, 4:01 left in the First Quarter, Carsen Cassetty on a 3-yard run and with the Cameron Tippett kick, NWG leads Page, 7-0…With 54.2 seconds remaining in the First Quarter, NWG gets a 9-yard pass from Micah Salmon to Dewayne Johnson, and with the Cameron Tippett PAT kick, NWG leads Page, 14-0….Carson Cassetty takes off on an 18-yard for a touchdown and with the Tippett kick, NWG moves on top of Page, 21-0 with 9:30n to go in the Second Quarter…NWG strikes again, and this time on a one-yard run from Carson Cassetty and the PAT kick by NWG’s Tippett gets blocked and so with 3:07 to play in the First Half, NWG grabs a lead of 27-0 on the Page Pirates…Halftime:Northwest Guilford 27, Page 0…Third Quarter action and NWG blocks a Page punt, and the Vikings’ Dewayne Johnson picks up the blocked punt and runs it back 20 yards for a NWG Vikings’ touchdown…The Tippett kick is good, and early in the Third Quarter, NWG leads Page, 34-0…Final TD of the night for NWG comes a 3-yard run by Isaac Woodlief and with the PAT kick conversion from Cameron Tippett, the score was Northwest Guilford 41, Page 0….The final toucdown of the night came with 1:16 remaining in the contest…And that is how our game ended tonight, Northwest Guilford 41, Page 0…..Carson Cassetty now with right at 9 TD’s on the season, and Dewayne Johnson had 2 TD’s vs. Western Guilford last week, and he scored two more touchdowns tonight, at Page….Why has NWG been so successful??? Up front, on their offensive line they have Jacob Perry, Daniel Greene, Linus Lingle, Chasten Kota and Walt Turner on the O-Line and that is one major reason why the Vikings are moving the ball so well this season…..That offensive line is making a big difference….Carson Cassetty close to 10 touchdowns to begin the season, that is a very good way to start off your senior season…..Looks like Micah Salmon’s are is getting more diverse and more accurate each week….Salmon had a pass to slot back Cam Carter over the middle on Friday night, and Carter went to get the ball at its highest points, and that was one pretty pass play right there….Must have gone for about 20 yards…..MWG with Grimsley, at Grimsley, next Friday night, and this ought to be quite the challenge for the up-and-coming Vikings, from Summerfield…..And the NWG O-Line better be ready, because he comes Travis Shaw, Tamorye Thompson, Sincere Burnette, Cam Allison, and Quinten Williamson….This ought to be a ‘Battle in the Boro’, and we will get to see up-close-and-personal, how the Battle is Won in the Trenches….

FINAL

Northern Guilford (2-1) – 24

Eastern Alamance (3-0) – 28

FINAL

Dudley (3-0) – 56

Smith (0-3) – 0

FINAL

Ragsdale (1-2) – 0

Reidsville (2-0) – 42

FINAL

Southern Alamance (2-1) – 7

Southeast Guilford (2-1) – 33

FINAL

Eastern Guilford (2-0) – 55

Asheboro (0-3) – 13

FINAL

Rockingham County (2-1) – 27

Northeast Guilford (0-3) – 0

FINAL

WS Parkland (0-3) – 12

Southwest Guilford (2-1) – 56

FINAL

Western Guilford (0-3) – 0

Mount Tabor (3-0) – 57

FINAL

Eastern Randolph (3-0) – 30

High Point Andrews (1-2) – 12

FINAL

Morehead – 27

McMichael – 30

FINAL

Ledford (2-1) – 24

North Davidson (2-1) – 35

FINAL

Davie (3-0) – 62

RJ Reynolds (1-2) – 43

FINAL

East Surry – 49

Bishop McGuinness – 7

FINAL

Bartlett Yancey – 62

Cummings – 36

FINAL

WS Reagan – 31

Glenn – 19

THURSDAY NIGHT FINAL

Grimsley (3-0) – 49

High Point Central (1-2) – 6

COVID19 Cancellations

Southern Guilford (2-0)

Southwestern Randolph (0-0)

East Forsyth (0-2)

West Forsth (2-0)

