Virginia Cavaliers knocked out of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament due to COVID-19:Only one Semifinal Game with North Carolina vs. Florida State
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Another ACC game has been canceled as COVID-19 again interrupts the season.
from www.myfox8.com:
Georgia Tech was set to play against No. 1-seeded Virginia on Friday.
The ACC says a positive test, quarantining and contact tracing, however, forced the team to drop out of the semifinal matchup.
Now, Georgia Tech will move forward to the championship and will compete against the winner of Friday night’s Florida State-North Carolina game.
“I’m heartbroken for our student-athletes, coaches and support staff at both Duke and Virginia,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips. “Our teams have worked incredibly hard and sacrificed so much throughout this season. We continue to be led by our ACC Medical Advisory Group and the protocols put in place that have allowed our teams to safely compete during the 2020-21 season. We will follow the lead of our medical personnel to ensure the health and safety of our programs remain the top priority. Our student-athletes and schools have been remarkable this entire season while enduring incredibly challenging circumstances.”
bob black said,
They ( THE ACC ) needs to cancel the remaining games so teams stay eligible for the NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP. This should apply to all conference tournaments as NCA&T + KANSAS had o drop out of theirs due to COVID issues. Lets get real & have a true championship.
Gfan said,
Yes the team that “wins” has a gigantic asterisk in the record book just like last year’s “winner”.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.