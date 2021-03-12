Wasps Remain Unbeaten; Down Guilford Football 47-6

EMORY, Va. – Emory & Henry kept its perfect record intact in 2021 by earning a 47-6 victory over the visiting Quakers on Friday, March 12th.

The Wasps (3-0, 3-0 ODAC) jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, assuming a 3-0 lead on a 20-yard field goal by Zach Baber with 5:20 remaining. Emory & Henry followed by halting the Quakers’ third drive of the game, forcing a punt, and began its third drive on the 38-yard line.

The combination of 31 yards rushing from Gray Overstreet and 16 yards on the ground by T.J. Tester helped the Wasps eventually move to the Guilford one yard line, where Overstreet crossed the end zone for the 10-0 Emory & Henry lead.

Guilford (0-2, 0-2 ODAC) began its fourth drive of the game with 1:13 remaining in the first quarter. Quarterback Teddy Gassert connected with Jermaine Russell on a 46-yard pass on third down, moving the ball to the Wasps 14-yard line. After the Wasps defense moved Guilford back to the 24-yard line, following a sack, Gassert hit an open Kamari Norman for a 24-yard touchdown. Emory & Henry blocked the PAT, which was returned 98 yards by Ivan Phillips, who provided the Wasps with a 12-6 advantage.

The Wasps stretched their lead to 19-6 on the ensuing possession by capping off a six-play, 50-yard drive with Overstreet’s second one-yard run of the afternoon. After forcing Guilford’s offense into a three-and-out, Hunter Taylor drove the Emory & Henry offense down the field with 79 yards passing, highlighted by a 52-yard pass to Elijah Rice. Taylor reached the endzone with a one-yard rush up the middle as the Wasps forged in front 26-6 at the 7:47 mark.

Despite a 50-yard kickoff return by Russell, which set the Quakers up the Emory & Henry 41-yard line, Guilford was unable to capitalize. The Wasps began the drive at the six and moved into Quaker territory after Taylor connected on a 35-yard pass with Elijah Rice and picked up 15-yards running on second and 11. Taylor capped off the drive with a 23-yard pass to Gunner Griffith, providing the Wasps with a 33-6 advantage.

Emory & Henry’s offense continued to click on all cylinders in the start of the third when on third and short, Taylor found an open Elijah Rice for a 70-yard touchdown that stretched the lead to 40-6.

The Wasps tacked on a late fourth quarter touchdown, which came at the 5:32 mark, after Tyrel McEnheimer intercepted Guilford’s Derrien Phillips and returned the ball 23 yards to the Quakers’ 22-yard line. Tahleek Steele carried the ball on the next three plays, gaining 22 yards in the process, and scored a five-yard touchdown as the Wasps assumed a 47-6 lead.

Gassert led the way for the Guilford offense, coming through with 88 yards passing after going 6-of-16 with a touchdown on the afternoon. The leading receiver was Jermaine Russell, who made one reception for 46 yards.

Alex Manley finished with a game-high 11 tackles for the Quakers, recording seven solo stops along the way. Bryce Smith and teammate Clint Bost had seven tackles each for Guilford.

Taylor was one of three individuals to have at least 100 yards for the Wasps, finishing 11-of-17 for 246 yards passing, which included a pair of touchdown strikes. Overstreet added 109 yards on 19 carries on the ground, scoring a pair of touchdowns. Elijah Rice was a nuisance for the Guilford secondary, making six catches for 199 yards and a touchdown.

Guilford will host the final two games of the 2021 season, including a match up with Hampden-Sydney on Friday, March 19th at 5 p.m. at Armfield Athletic Center. For more information on Guilford football check out www.guilfordquakers.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

