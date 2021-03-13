Caldwell Academy Eagles Track and Field Meet #1
Student/Athletes from Caldwell participated in their first TRACK & FIELD MEET on 10 MAR at Forsyth Country Day School.
Here are the Results:
MENS VARSITY 4 teams competing & Caldwell finished 3rd. WOMEN’S VARSITY 4 teams competing & Caldwell finished 2nd.
Here are RESULTS of any TOP 5 finishers for Caldwell
100 METER MEN’S Nate Stephens 4th WOMEN’S Marie Streng 2nd Eloise Avbuere 3rd
200 METER WOMEN’S Eloise Avbuere 4th Isley Ortmann 5th
800 METER WOMEN’S Olivia Furst 2nd Patti Busch 3rd
1600 METER WOMEN’S Olivia Furst 1st Courtney Sanders 5th
3200 METER MEN’S Will Wright 3rd Sam Binder 4th WOMEN’S Courtney Sanders 1st
110 METER HURDLES MEN’S Tim Stephens 3rd
300 METER HURDLES MEN’S Tim Stephens 2nd
4X100 RELAY MEN’S 3rd WOMEN’S 3rd
4X 200 RELAY MEN’S 3rd WOMEN’S 2nd
4X400 RELAY MEN’S 3rd WOMEN’S 2nd
4X800 RELAY MEN’S 1st WOMEN’S 1st
SHOT PUT MEN’S Mason Wierda 3rd WOMEN’S Madison Bozarth 2nd
DISCUS MEN’S Ian Toth 2nd WOMEN’S Madison Bozarth 3rd
LONG JUMP MEN’S Carson Reynolds 4th WOMEN’S Marie Streng 1st
Next TRACK & FIELD MEET 16 MAR 2021 @ Westchester Country Day School
**********Courtesy of Bob Black
Big Supporter & Fan of CALDWELL ACADEMY ATHLETICS
GO EAGLES*********
