Caldwell Academy Eagles Track and Field Meet #1

Student/Athletes from Caldwell participated in their first TRACK & FIELD MEET on 10 MAR at Forsyth Country Day School.

Here are the Results:

MENS VARSITY 4 teams competing & Caldwell finished 3rd. WOMEN’S VARSITY 4 teams competing & Caldwell finished 2nd.

Here are RESULTS of any TOP 5 finishers for Caldwell

100 METER MEN’S Nate Stephens 4th WOMEN’S Marie Streng 2nd Eloise Avbuere 3rd

200 METER WOMEN’S Eloise Avbuere 4th Isley Ortmann 5th

800 METER WOMEN’S Olivia Furst 2nd Patti Busch 3rd

1600 METER WOMEN’S Olivia Furst 1st Courtney Sanders 5th

3200 METER MEN’S Will Wright 3rd Sam Binder 4th WOMEN’S Courtney Sanders 1st

110 METER HURDLES MEN’S Tim Stephens 3rd

300 METER HURDLES MEN’S Tim Stephens 2nd

4X100 RELAY MEN’S 3rd WOMEN’S 3rd

4X 200 RELAY MEN’S 3rd WOMEN’S 2nd

4X400 RELAY MEN’S 3rd WOMEN’S 2nd

4X800 RELAY MEN’S 1st WOMEN’S 1st

SHOT PUT MEN’S Mason Wierda 3rd WOMEN’S Madison Bozarth 2nd

DISCUS MEN’S Ian Toth 2nd WOMEN’S Madison Bozarth 3rd

LONG JUMP MEN’S Carson Reynolds 4th WOMEN’S Marie Streng 1st

Next TRACK & FIELD MEET 16 MAR 2021 @ Westchester Country Day School

**********Courtesy of Bob Black

Big Supporter & Fan of CALDWELL ACADEMY ATHLETICS

GO EAGLES*********

