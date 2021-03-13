Elon WLAX Phoenix Outlasts Coastal Carolina, 16-4

ELON, N.C.—­ The Elon University women’s lacrosse team handed Coastal Carolina its first loss of the season on Saturday, March 13 when it defeated the Chanticleers 16-4. Coastal Carolina came into the game with a 5-0 record.

“I’m really impressed with how our team handled the preparation this week,” said head coach Josh Hexter. “We were dialed in and it showed today.”

THE RUNDOWN

-The Phoenix got things going early as Elon outscored the Chanticleers 9-0 through the first 21 minutes of the game. The teams traded a pair of goals in the remaining time to make the score 11-2 at the half.

-Elon’s momentum continued into the second half. After each team scored once, the maroon and gold went on a 4-1 run to secure its double-digit win.

NOTES

-Sara Bouwman paced both teams in goals (5), matching her career high, while Gillian Curran followed with four for a new personal best. Margaret Stephan also posted a hat trick.

-For the second game in a row, McGlynn led the team in assists (3). The senior has now recorded at least two assists in three of Elon’s four games this season.

-Curran led the way in the draw circle, totaling four over the course of the game.

-Kailee Follette and Paulina DiFatta tied for the team high in ground balls (4), followed by Meredith Curtin and Ashley Duggan with two apiece.

-Stephan totaled three caused turnovers, while Curtin and Follette combined for four.

-DiFatta remains undefeated in goal (4-0). The redshirt senior finished the day with three saves on seven shots faced (.429 SV%).

-With the win, Elon improves to 4-0 on the season. Coastal Carolina falls to 5-1.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix will be back in action on Saturday, March 20 when it hosts Furman at 12:00 p.m.

