Elon WLAX Phoenix Outlasts Coastal Carolina, 16-4
ELON, N.C.— The Elon University women’s lacrosse team handed Coastal Carolina its first loss of the season on Saturday, March 13 when it defeated the Chanticleers 16-4. Coastal Carolina came into the game with a 5-0 record.
“I’m really impressed with how our team handled the preparation this week,” said head coach Josh Hexter. “We were dialed in and it showed today.”
THE RUNDOWN
-The Phoenix got things going early as Elon outscored the Chanticleers 9-0 through the first 21 minutes of the game. The teams traded a pair of goals in the remaining time to make the score 11-2 at the half.
-Elon’s momentum continued into the second half. After each team scored once, the maroon and gold went on a 4-1 run to secure its double-digit win.
NOTES
-Sara Bouwman paced both teams in goals (5), matching her career high, while Gillian Curran followed with four for a new personal best. Margaret Stephan also posted a hat trick.
-For the second game in a row, McGlynn led the team in assists (3). The senior has now recorded at least two assists in three of Elon’s four games this season.
-Curran led the way in the draw circle, totaling four over the course of the game.
-Kailee Follette and Paulina DiFatta tied for the team high in ground balls (4), followed by Meredith Curtin and Ashley Duggan with two apiece.
-Stephan totaled three caused turnovers, while Curtin and Follette combined for four.
-DiFatta remains undefeated in goal (4-0). The redshirt senior finished the day with three saves on seven shots faced (.429 SV%).
-With the win, Elon improves to 4-0 on the season. Coastal Carolina falls to 5-1.
UP NEXT
The Phoenix will be back in action on Saturday, March 20 when it hosts Furman at 12:00 p.m.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.