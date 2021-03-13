Emmanuel Moseley(Dudley HS) signs new $10.1 million dollar deal with the San Francisco 49ers:Former Dudley Panthers QB now has a corner on the CB market in San Fran

The former Dudley Panthers quarterback, Emmanuel Moseley, is doing pretty good for himself these days….He left Dudley(Greensboro, N.C.) headed to Tennessee, and then he said California’s the place I ought to be….Swimming pools, movie stars and $10.1 million dollars….

49ers re-signing CB Emmanuel Moseley to a 2-year, $10.1 million deal

from David Bonilla at the 49ersWebZone….

Emmanuel Moseley isn’t going anywhere. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the San Francisco 49ers have reached an agreement with the cornerback on a two-year deal worth up to $10.1 million. He was scheduled to become a restricted free agent.

San Francisco signed Moseley as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee in 2018. He registered 47 tackles, an interception, and nine passes defensed through 12 games with the 49ers in 2020.

Moseley, 24, has recorded 98 tackles, two tackles for a loss, two interceptions, and 17 passes defensed through his three NFL seasons. He has 17 starts over the past two seasons, not including his starts in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl following the 2019 season.

Moseley confirmed the news via Twitter.

Blessed and happy to be back ?? https://t.co/YgmIieG5vL — Emmanuel Moseley (@Mannymoseley) March 12, 2021

Big bro continuing to lead the way @Mannymoseley ??? https://t.co/WBqAeDX03o — Hendon Hooker (@henhook2) March 13, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

