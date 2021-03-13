Greensboro’s Greyson Collins(Caldwell Academy) Named to All-USA South First Team, Mason Sergi Named to USA South All-Sportsmanship Team

ROME, Ga.—Greensboro College’s Greyson Collins (Greensboro, N.C./Caldwell Academy) claimed All-USA South First Team honors while Mason Sergi (Ashburn, Va./Broad Run) was awarded a spot on the USA South All-Sportsmanship Team today as announced by the conference office.

Collins finished the season averaging 20.2 points per game, good for second in the USA South. The junior set a new career-high in scoring January 31 at William Peace where he posted a 33-point effort. He shot ten-for-19 from the field and six-for-11 from the perimeter. He also shot seven-for-seven from the foul line, pulled down seven rebounds, and added three assists on the afternoon.

Collins posted eleven games with 20 or more points including two efforts of 30 or more. He posted 31 points January 24 at home against North Carolina Wesleyan where he shot 12-for-23 from the field while adding five assists.

The junior finished shooting 44.4 percent from the field on the season, 37.4 percent from three-point range, and 82.5 percent from the foul line, good for eighth in the USA South. Collins posted a blistering 58.8-percent mark from the field (ten-for-17) on the road at North Carolina Wesleyan January 22.

Sergi collects his first honor for the Pride in claiming All-Sportsmanship Team honors. He appeared in 14 contests where he tallied 14 points, 17 rebounds, and six assists. Sergi saw significant time in the road game at Piedmont December 5 where he posted two points, three offensive rebounds, and two assists. After the basketball season finished, Sergi began his efforts with the school’s men’s golf team which began their regular season March 8.

The Pride finished 6-12 overall with a 3-7 mark in USA South play. Greensboro led the conference in total games played, having added two Division I exhibitions in addition to their 18 games played. Greensboro upset Big South Conference member Longwood, 67-64, on December 6 in an exhibition competition.

Coach Jim Cantamessa expects as much as his entire team back for the 2021-2022 season, including Collins and Sergi.

### WE ARE 1 PRIDE ###

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

