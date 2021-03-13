Greensboro’s Josh Wilson Advances to Semi-finals of NWCA Division III Wrestling Championships

CORALVILLE, IOWA—-Greensboro College’s Josh Wilson (Greensboro, N.C./Southeast Guilford) won three matches to earn a spot in the 133-pound weight class semi-finals as the Pride participated in the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Division III Coaches Association Wrestling Championships.

Nine wrestlers from Greensboro participated in the event. No team score was kept as the event was made strictly an individual tournament. The event replaced the NCAA Championships due to the cancelation of all NCAA Winter Championships in Division III for the 2020-2021 season.

Wilson started his day with a victory over Nathaniel McClanahan of Mount St. Joseph’s, 12-5, by decision. The freshman scored his second victory of the day in the 133-pound weight class round of 16 by posting a 9-3 decision over D.J. Millett of Millikin. Wilson earned his spot in the semi-finals with a tight 4-2 decision over Austin Vincent of Concordia (WI).

Brandon Williams (Greensboro, N.C./Ragsdale) earned Greensboro’s other win in the winner’s bracket of the championship. The heavyweight earned a pin at the 285-pound weight class over Kobe Kaminski of Westminster in 6:13. Williams fell in the round of 16 in a tight 2-0 decision against Isaiah Espninoza of Adrian.

The Pride collected five wins in the consolation rounds, including two wins from Joel Kanagy in the 184-weight class. Kanagy rebounded from a round of 32 loss by claiming his first consolation win over Alex Hoffman of Carthage by pin in 3:29. The junior added a second consolation win over Pilo Perez of Dubuque with a 7-4 decision.

Hai Siu went 1-2 on the day, earning a consolation win over Collin Quandt of Nebraska Wesleyan, 8-7, by decision. Cody Williams (Reidsville, N.C./Reidsville) earned a technical fall win over Quin Howe of Cornell College, 15-0, in the first consolation round. Khalil Belk (Greensboro, N.C./Page) rounded out the Pride’s victories with a 197-pound weight class victory in the first consolation by earning a fall over Iowa Wesleyan’s Jarron Metzler in 3:37.

Greensboro finishes their action at the NWCA Division III Coaches Association Wrestling Championships tomorrow with Wilson competing for the championship at the 133-weight class.

### WE ARE 1 PRIDE ###

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

