Greensboro’s Lauren Livingston Captures First Team All-USA South Honors, Brooke Kinley Claims USA South All-Sportsmanship Team honors
ROME, Ga.—-Greensboro College’s Lauren Livingston (Greenwood, S.C./Emerald) earned All-USA South First Team honors while Brooke Kinley (Lexington, N.C./East Davidson) claimed USA South All-Sportsmanship Team honors as announced by the conference earlier today.
Livingston’s honor comes after a stellar freshman year where she averaged 18.6 points per game, 3.5 rebounds a game, 4.1 assists per game, and 1.3 steals per contest. Her points per game stood fifth in the USA South for 2020-2021 as did her assists per game.
At the point guard position, Livingston tallied eight games with 20 or more points including three games where she eclipsed the 30-point mark. She set a new career-high February 28th against Pfeiffer where she tallied 35 points on nine-for-20 shooting while shooting 13-for-14 from the foul line. The freshman from Greenwood, S.C. notched her first double-double in that contest when she pulled down ten rebounds, also a career-high. Her eight assists against Methodist on March 8, also marked a new career-high mark.
Livingston racked up eight contests shooting 40 percent or above from the field, including two efforts above 50 percent. She shot seven-for-13 in the Pride’s home opener January 17 against Meredith and posted an eight-for-14 effort against North Carolina Wesleyan inside Hanes Gym February 5.
Kinley earns her first league honor as a member of the Pride as a member of the All-Sportsmanship Team. The sophomore in her second year with the program, she appeared in three contests for the Pride. That brings her career-total in games played to 23 as she took the court for 20 contests in 2019-2020, totaling 21 points on nine-for-32 shooting while pulling down 13 rebounds and dishing out five assists.
The Pride finished 2020-2021 6-9 overall with a 6-8 mark in the USA South’s East Division. Greensboro earned the four-seed in the East Division tournament where the Pride faced off with the top-seed and eventual East Division championship North Carolina Wesleyan.
### WE ARE 1 PRIDE ###
Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.