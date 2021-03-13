Greensboro’s Lauren Livingston Captures First Team All-USA South Honors, Brooke Kinley Claims USA South All-Sportsmanship Team honors

ROME, Ga.—-Greensboro College’s Lauren Livingston (Greenwood, S.C./Emerald) earned All-USA South First Team honors while Brooke Kinley (Lexington, N.C./East Davidson) claimed USA South All-Sportsmanship Team honors as announced by the conference earlier today.

Livingston’s honor comes after a stellar freshman year where she averaged 18.6 points per game, 3.5 rebounds a game, 4.1 assists per game, and 1.3 steals per contest. Her points per game stood fifth in the USA South for 2020-2021 as did her assists per game.

At the point guard position, Livingston tallied eight games with 20 or more points including three games where she eclipsed the 30-point mark. She set a new career-high February 28th against Pfeiffer where she tallied 35 points on nine-for-20 shooting while shooting 13-for-14 from the foul line. The freshman from Greenwood, S.C. notched her first double-double in that contest when she pulled down ten rebounds, also a career-high. Her eight assists against Methodist on March 8, also marked a new career-high mark.

Livingston racked up eight contests shooting 40 percent or above from the field, including two efforts above 50 percent. She shot seven-for-13 in the Pride’s home opener January 17 against Meredith and posted an eight-for-14 effort against North Carolina Wesleyan inside Hanes Gym February 5.

Kinley earns her first league honor as a member of the Pride as a member of the All-Sportsmanship Team. The sophomore in her second year with the program, she appeared in three contests for the Pride. That brings her career-total in games played to 23 as she took the court for 20 contests in 2019-2020, totaling 21 points on nine-for-32 shooting while pulling down 13 rebounds and dishing out five assists.

The Pride finished 2020-2021 6-9 overall with a 6-8 mark in the USA South’s East Division. Greensboro earned the four-seed in the East Division tournament where the Pride faced off with the top-seed and eventual East Division championship North Carolina Wesleyan.

