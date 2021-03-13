Greensboro’s Spencer George Named Men’s Swimming All-ODAC First-Team Member

FOREST, Va.—Greensboro College’s Spencer George (Coats, N.C./Cape Fear Christian) was announced as a member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s (ODAC) All-ODAC Third Team today by the league. Greensboro is an associate member of the ODAC for men’s and women’s swimming.

George tallied multiple top finishes as he led the Pride to a seventh-place finish in this past weekend’s ODAC Championships at Liberty University. The freshman posted his best finish in the men’s 100-yard freestyle event with a time of 48.23 seconds which stands as the top time in the men’s 100-yard freestyle in school history by 1.13 seconds. He placed fifth in the event and was .01 second away from a tie for fourth place and 2.1 seconds off the leading time.

George also broke the school record in the men’s 50-yard freestyle, posting a sixth-place time of 21.92 seconds. All top-five times in the event were in the 21-second range. George was .25 seconds away from cracking the top five and was .27 seconds away from fourth place.

George also placed ninth in the men’s 100-yard backstroke with a time of 57.37 seconds, good for third all-time in school history.

George steadily improved on both his 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle times all season long without regressing throughout the shortened season. He started the season with a 50-yard freestyle time of 23.13 seconds in the January 23rd meet against St. Andrews and a 100-yard freestyle time of 50.86 seconds. He also started the season with a 1:03.02 in the 100-yard backstroke in a meet where he won all three events. George finished the regular season with ten event victories.

The Pride finished 2-4 mark overall in regular-season action with a 2-1 record in ODAC competition before finishing seventh at the ODAC Championships. George and teammate Ethan Wilson are slated to return for the Pride next season.

### WE ARE 1 PRIDE ###

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

