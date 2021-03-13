Guilford Baseball’s Hairston Cracks Home Run in 6-2 Setback to Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH, Va. – Guilford’s Isaiah Hairston connected on his first home run of the season in the fourth inning, trimming the Shenandoah lead to 3-2, before a three-run fourth put the Hornets in front to stay as they completed the weekend sweep with a 6-2 win in ODAC baseball action on Saturday, March 13th.

Shenandoah (5-1, 2-0 ODAC) put two runs across in the home half of the first. With the bases loaded, Anthony Ward was hit by a pitch that scored Frankie Ritter for the first run of the game. Grant Thompson followed with a sacrifice fly, plating Colby Martin for the second Hornet run of the afternoon.

The Shenandoah lead moved to 3-0 in the second after Henry Delavergne was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. Two batters later, with Delavergne at second following a stolen base, Martin delivered a bases-clearing triple for the third run of the game.

Hairston and the Quakers (0-2, 0-2 ODAC) responded in the fourth after a leadoff double to right field off the bat of Austin Bailey. Two batters later, Hairston sent a two-run home run over the right field wall, trimming the Hornets’ lead to one, 3-2.

Back-to-back walks to open the fourth inning for Shenandoah quickly put runners on the base pads. Ritter followed with a sacrifice bunt, advancing the runners to second and third, before Martin reached on a fielding error that allowed both Matt Moon and Delavergne to score. The final run of the game came on a double to right by Ward, who scored Martin from second on the play.

Shenandoah relievers Cade Templeton and Colby Martin allowed just two Guilford hits over the final five innings to preserve the win for Calvin Pastel. Pastel (1-0) allowed two runs (two earned) and three hits while striking out three in the victory.

Guilford sent six pitchers to the mound, including starter Drew Sawyer (0-1), who tossed one inning, allowed one hit, three runs and one walk. Both Chase Wade and Jackson Marcellus came through with solid performances out of the bullpen, finishing with two strikeouts each.

The Quakers return to action on Saturday, March 20th, when they host Randolph-Macon at 12 p.m. contest. For more information on Guilford baseball check out www.guilfordquakers.com.

