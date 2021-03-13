Guilford, Lynchburg Clash in Men’s Soccer on Sunday, March 14th

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Guilford men’s soccer team continues its three-match homestand on Sunday, March 14th, when the Quakers host Lynchburg at 4 p.m.

The match marks the third of the season for Guilford, which is 0-1-1 overall on the slate. The Quakers are led in goals and points by the duo of Logan Haustein and Kenny Nzekwe, who have one goal and two points each.

Guilford goalkeeper Zach Van Kampen has started both games in net, making 19 saves (.826 save percentage).

Lynchburg (2-1-1) has recorded two shutouts through its first four matches of the 2021 season. The first came in a 6-0 win over Eastern Mennonite (Feb. 23) and that was followed by a 4-0 victory over Virginia Wesleyan which came on Sunday, March 7th. The Hornets suffered a setback on Wednesday afternoon at Liberty, who came away with a 3-0 victory.

Luke Mega is the individual leader for Lynchburg in 2021, scoring a team-high three goals along with handing out an assist. Teammate Ben Mackey is the only remaining player on the Hornets’ roster with multiple goals, netting two through the first four games.

Kyle Gallagher has manned the net for the Hornets, making a team-best 11 saves in 261:49 minutes. The senior netminder has a 1.000 save percentage in those three contests.

RECAPPING WASHINGTON & LEE MATCH: Washington & Lee scored one goal in each half as it earned a 2-0 victory over Guilford in the home opener for the Quaker men’s soccer team on Sunday, March 7th.

The first goal of the game came at the 14:08 mark, when Jack Rawlins drove home a pass from Charley Colby, giving Washington & Lee the early 1-0 advantage. Just over 18 minutes into the second half, Grant McCarty found an open Haden Biering for the second Generals goal, which resulted in a 2-0 lead.

Washington & Lee (1-0-1, 1-0-1 ODAC) finished the afternoon with 30 shots, including 14 shots on goal. Michael Kutsanzira led the unit with nine shots (four SOG), while Samuel Bass had five and Grant McCarty closed with three.

Guilford, which slipped to 0-1-1 on the slate, had five shots (one shot on goal). Quakers goalkeeper Zach Van Kampen finished the match with 10 saves after facing 12 shots on goal over the course of the afternoon. Michael Nyc picked up the win for the Generals making one save.

For more information on Guilford men’s soccer check out www.guilfordquakers.com.

