Guilford Women’s Tennis Earns 8-1 Win Over Hollins

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Guilford women’s tennis team earned its second straight 8-1 win of the season on Saturday, March 13th, when the Quakers downed ODAC foe Hollins at Dorothy Ragsdale McMichael Centennial Class Court.

Guilford (2-1, 2-1 ODAC) claimed all three wins in doubles play, including an 8-0 victory by Madyson Schreiber and Hannah Pardue, who downed Elizabeth Eubank and Amanda Dobert. The No. 2 doubles pair of Hannah Arnett and Bea Niyibizi took down Katherine Komarek and Catherine Bussani by an 8-3 margin.

The Quakers picked up a point from the tandem of Alys Parker and Nya Reed, who earned an 8-2 victory over Ajaya Green and Jessica Raye Alexander in the clash of No. 3 doubles.

Schreiber was also successful with a win in singles play, downing fellow No. 1 Bussani in straight sets 6-0, 6-0. Pardue claimed a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Eubank in the meeting of No. 2 singles.

Arnett completed a 6-1, 6-0 win over Dobert as Guilford earned singles victories from each of its top three seeds. Niyibizi picked up a point for the Quakers with a 6-1, 6-3 triumph over Isabella Ingwerson in No. 4 singles.

Jessica Fuentes was also responsible for a Quaker point, coming through with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Emily Jones in No. 6 singles play. The lone win for Hollins came in No. 5 singles where Carlia Kearney downed Reed by scores of 6-2, 6-4.

The Quakers return to the courts on March 19th when they head to Virginia Wesleyan for a 2 p.m. match. For more information on Guilford women’s tennis check out www.guilfordquakers.com.

