HPU’s Sydney Horn Finishes Third at 2021 NCAA Indoor Track Championships

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK – High Point University women track and field’s Sydney Horn finished third at the 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships with a school record-setting mark of 4.41m (14-5½ ft). The freshman from Lancaster, Pa. becomes the first High Point athlete to place third at an NCAA national championship, the third-place finish earns Horn All-American honors.

“Sydney did a great job”, Coach Scott Houston said following Sydney’s All-American performance. “She’s one of those girls that came in and just really wanted to compete from an early stage. Knowing that she is a competitor, it’s very easy to keep her consistency and the adjustments to make the bars on first attempts. We had three first attempt bars which put her in the top six, then she made 4.41m in her second attempt to get in the top three. Then she was gunning for a championship and that’s what we like to see.”

Experience Sydney’s All-American Performance : https://spark.adobe.com/page/4Xmrxs005LPv7/

