Kocher Nets Two Goals in Guilford MSOC’s Setback to Lynchburg

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford’s Conner Kocher netted a team-best two goals in the season-opener against Lynchburg, but it was the Hornets that capitalized on five goals each by Colin Dean and Trammel Robinson as they earned a 24-6 win at Armfield Athletic Center on Saturday, March 13th.

Kocher was one of four Quakers (0-1, 0-1 ODAC) to net a goal in the game, along with Derek Zacatenco, Bailey Benjamin, Bryce Craig and Devin Morse. Guilford was led in net by Jack Rogers, who made 24 saves on the afternoon.

Benjamin provided Guilford with the 1-0 lead, scoring at the 12:08 mark of the first period on an unassisted goal. Kocher followed just less than four minutes later with the second goal for the Quakers, who moved in front 2-0.

Lynchburg (5-0, 2-0 ODAC) responded by scoring seven unanswered goals, including three each from Dean and Robinson. Craig ended the scoring drought for the Quakers with a goal at the 10:44 mark of the second, but the Hornets retaliated by netting six goals in the next 10:31, establishing a 13-3 lead at the intermission.

With its offense clicking on all cylinders and the defense limiting the number of attempts by Guilford, the Hornets netted the first seven goals of the second half. Two of those strikes came from Ryan Kenney, who scored back-to-back goals to open the fourth period.

Zacatenco netted the fourth Quaker goal of the game with 9:14 remaining and Morse followed with a goal, following a pass from Andrew Burch, just over three minutes later. Kocher netted the final Guilford goal at the 4:52 mark as Lynchburg tacked on a goal with 1:17 to make for the 18-point difference.

Patrick Moore (2-0) finished off the game with six saves. The Hornets attempted 68 shots as a unit, including 37 in the first half.

Guilford closed the game with 29 shots, including nine in the fourth frame.

The Quakers return to action on Saturday, March 20th, when they head to Randolph-Macon for a 2 p.m. contest. For more information on Guilford men’s lacrosse check out www.guilfordquakers.com.

