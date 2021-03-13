Quaker Women’s Soccer Returns Home Sunday to host Eastern Mennonite

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Guilford women’s soccer team returns to Armfield Athletic Center on Sunday, March 14th, when the Quakers host Eastern Mennonite in a 1 p.m. contest.

The Quakers (0-3) remain in search of their first win of the season, which would also mark the first under interim head coach Sarah Arsenault. Guilford suffered a 7-0 setback in its home debut against Washington & Lee on February 21st.

Sophomore Taylor Rumrill leads Guilford in goals (one) and shots (three), while teammate Crystal Rivas has two shots on the season. Ady Franken and Morgan Malikowski are tied for the Guilford lead in saves (eight) with Franken logging 135 minutes on the season.

Eastern Mennonite enters the match with a 0-2 mark, suffering setbacks to Bridgewater (2-0) and Washington & Lee (9-0).

Samm Livermore (two shots) and Hannah York (one) are the individual leaders for the Royals offensively. Anna Flipkowski (0-2) has logged all 180 minutes in net, making 16 saves on the season.

RECAPPING 2-1 SETBACK TO FERRUM: Ferrum’s Alex Mattson broke a scoreless tie at the 56:56 mark of the second half and teammate Brady Hentz added an unassisted goal just over 17 minutes later to help the host Panthers edge Guilford 2-1 in ODAC women’s soccer action on Thursday, March 11th.

Guilford (0-3-0, 0-3-0 ODAC) netted its first goal of the season when Deanna Schlott found Taylor Rumrill and Rumrill responded by driving home a goal with a scramble in front of the net. That strike at the 75:54 mark sliced the Ferrum (1-1-1, 1-1-1 ODAC) lead in half, 2-1.

Guilford attempted three shots (one shot on goal) over the course of the game with Rumrill attempting two of those shots. By comparison, the Panthers had 15 shots (8 SOG), led by Ysabella Bettilyon (five shots) and Mattson, who closed with three. Bettilyon was responsible for three shots on goal while Mattson had two for Ferrum.

Guilford’s Ady Franken had six saves in 90 minutes while Abby Hayes picked up her first win of the season.

For more information on Guilford women’s soccer check out www.guilfordquakers.com.

