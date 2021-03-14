Elon Men’s Tennis Topped by #11 Wake Forest
ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men’s tennis team’s eight-match win streak came to an end on Saturday, March 13 when it lost to #11 Wake Forest, 6-1.
HIGHLIGHTS
-Akram El Sallaly was the only Elon player to win a set. He won the first in his singles match, 7-6, and led 2-0 in the second before Filippo Moroni retired from the match.
UP NEXT
Elon will travel to Radford to face the Highlanders on Tuesday, March 16 at 2:30 p.m.
RESULTS
Doubles
1. Siddhant Banthia / Mathew Thomson (WF) def. Akram El Sallaly / Chung-Han Tsai (ELON) 6-2
2. Adam Ambrozy / Robert Maciag (WF) def. Kyle Frankel / Nicholas Condos (ELON) 6-2
3. Luciano Tacchi / Juan Lopez de Azona (WF) def. Sam Dively / Camilo Ponce (ELON) 6-2
Singles
1. Eduardo Nava (WF) def. Kyle Frankel (ELON) 7-6 (7-5), 6-2
2. Rrezart Cungu (WF) def. Nicholas Condos (ELON) 6-3, 6-2
3. Akram El Sallaly (ELON) def. Filippo Moroni (WF) 7-6 (7-3), 2-0 (Won by retirement)
4. Adam Ambrozy (WF) def. Camilo Ponce (ELON) 7-6 (7-3), 6-0
5. Robert Maciag (WF) def. Chung-Han Tsai (ELON) 6-2, 6-2
6. Luciano Tacchi (WF) def. Ben Zipay (ELON) 6-2, 6-4
Order of Finish: Doubles: (2, 1, 3); Singles: (5, 6, 2, 3, 4, 1)
