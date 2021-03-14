Greensboro College Men’s Golf Eleventh at Hampden-Sydney Tiger Invitational
PINEHURST, N.C.—Greensboro College’s Connor Brown carded a team-best 74 as the Pride stands eleventh place after one day of the 36-hole Hampden-Sydney Tiger Invitational at Forest Creek Country Club.
Brown fired an even-par front nine as he carded birdies on the par-four 422-yard seventh hole and the par-five 549-yard ninth hole. Brown held strong in an up-and-down back nine with three birdies, including a birdie on the par-five 515-yard 18th hole. Brown stands 20th overall.
Zach Swink and Jerrion Dukes tied for second amongst the Pride, each firing a five-over-par 77. Swink’s birdies came on the back nine, where he birdied the par-five 557-yard tenth hole and the par-three 182-yard 16th hole on the way to an even-par back-nine holes. Dukes birdied the par-four seventh hole and the par-five ninth hole on the way to shooting a 37 on the front nine. He also posted a birdie on the par-four 394-yard 13th hole.
The Pride (306) are one shot behind Averett University and Oglethorpe University and six shots behind eighth-place Carnegie Mellon University. Host Hampden-Sydney College and Methodist University both stand tied for the team-lead at one-over-par (289)
Greensboro continues in the 36-hole event tomorrow at Forest Creek Country Club.
### WE ARE 1 PRIDE ###
Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.