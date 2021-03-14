Greensboro’s Angela Niles Nets Fifth Goal as Pride Women’s Soccer Falls to Methodist, 4-2

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.–Methodist University’s Alexis Lemons tallied a goal and an assist as Greensboro College dropped a Saturday evening USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) contest to Methodist, 4-2.

The contest opened to a wild start as both teams combined to score three goals in the first 5:35 of the first half. Methodist’s Laura Harris opened with a goal 49 seconds into the contest.

The Pride (3-1, 3-1 USA South) countered with two quick goals beginning 35 seconds later as Natalie Habich scored to tie the game. Methodist earned a corner kick two minutes later, but the momentum swung to the Pride’s favor when Angela Niles netted a goal 5:35 into the first half the Pride took a quick 2-1 lead.

Greensboro held the possession advantage up to the 32nd minute and held a 2-1 shot advantage after the first three goals of the contest. After a shot off the crossbar, Lemons scored tallied her first point of the game on a goal as the Monarchs evened the match.

Methodist began a rally of two goals in eight minutes in the 69th minute as Lemons fed Aiden Sherry as the Monarchs claimed the leads. Madison Rizer added an insurance goal in the 77th minute as Methodist held on for the win.

Methodist held a 12-7 shot advantage over the Pride, including a 6-3 edge in shots-on-goal. The Monarchs held a narrow 3-2 edge in corner kicks.

Hannah Rice (3-1) took the loss for the Pride in net, making two saves. Maggie Hunt (2-0-1) made on save in net for Methodist.

The Pride return to the field next Saturday, hosting Pfeiffer University for a noon USA South contest.

### WE ARE 1 PRIDE ###

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

