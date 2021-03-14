Greensboro’s Kailey Walker Tallies Four RBI as Pride Split Softball Doubleheader with Meredith

GREENSBORO, N.C.—-Greensboro College’s Kailey Walker (Eden, N.C./Morehead) tallied four RBI in game one of the Saturday afternoon USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) doubleheader with Meredith College while Meredith’s Sarah Gundlach threw a complete-game in game two as the Pride and Avenging Angels split the doubleheader. The Pride claimed game one, 10-1 in five innings, while the Avenging Angels took game two, 2-1.

The Pride (7-3, 1-1 USA South) capitalized on a fielding error at second base in the bottom of the second inning in game one to post a five-run rally. Alexis Sox’s (Burlington, N.C./Western Alamance) two-out, two-RBI double capped the rally as the Pride jumped to the lead. After an Anna Goldman RBI-single in the top of the third inning for Meredith, the Pride posted a two-run rally in response to widen the lead. Greensboro put the game well out of reach of the Avenging Angels with a three-run bottom of the fourth inning capped by Walker’s bases-clearing double down the left-field line. Greensboro grew a lead large enough to end the game in five innings due to the run rule.

Ivy Ray (Thomasville, N.C./Ledford) drove in the Pride’s lone run of game two on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the first inning as Greensboro led early. Rachel Johnson responded for Meredith in the top of the second inning with a double down the left-field that drove in what proved to be the game-winning runs for Meredith. The Pride threatened in the bottom of the sixth inning with runners on first and second base with one out, but Meredith stopped the comeback bid and earned the doubleheader split.

Walker finished two-for-three in game one as did Ray. Caroline Stanley(Reidsville, N.C./Rockingham County) and Kassie Simmons (Gibsonville, N.C./Eastern Guilford) each tallied two hits each over the afternoon.

Fallon Wimberly was the lone Avenging Angels batter with multiple hits in game one, batting two-for-two. Johnson was the lone Meredith bat with multiple hits in game two, batting three-for-four.

Cheyanne Cox (Burlington, N.C./Southern Alamance) (4-1) took the game-one win for the Pride, throwing four innings where she struck out three and walked one batter. Jenna Endsley threw the fifth inning and faced the minimum. Simmons (2-2) took the game-two loss, striking out three batters and walking one. She gave up two runs on four hits in three innings. Lauren Engel threw the final four innings of game two, surrendering only four hits.

Danielle Hunt (0-2) took the game-one loss for Meredith, giving up five unearned runs on five hits in one and two-thirds innings. Gundlach (1-2) claimed the game-two win, fanning four batters and walking four.

The Pride and Avenging Angels meet again tomorrow in Raleigh for a noon non-conference doubleheader.

