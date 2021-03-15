Greensboro’s Alexis Newman(Southeast Guilford HS) and Ivy Ray(Ledford HS) Power Pride to Non-Conference Doubleheader Softball Sweep of Meredith College

RALEIGH, N.C.—Greensboro College’s Ivy Ray (Thomasville, N.C./Ledford) posted five RBI in game one while Alexis Newman (Climax, N.C./Southeast Guilford) posted three RBI in game two as the Pride claimed a Sunday afternoon non-conference doubleheader sweep over USA South member Meredith College. Greensboro took game one, 10-3, and claimed the nightcap, 8-0, in six innings.

Ray’s RBI both came on triples in game one as the freshman faced a bases-loaded situation with two outs in the top of the first inning. Ray hit the ball to center field to clear the bases and claim an early advantage. Ray tripled again in the top of the third inning, this time to left field, as she had runners on first and second base with no outs. That triple sparked a three-run rally for the Pride in the inning.

The Pride (9-3, 1-1 USA South) posted the rest of their damage on the Avenging Angels one inning later with a four-run rally. Greensboro scored all their runs with one out in a five-hit inning where Ray collected her third hit of the game.

Laura Tobin drew one RBI on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom half of the inning to avoid a shortened game due to the run-rule, but the Pride held for the win.

Newman took a more methodical approach in posting runs against Meredith in game two. The third baseman fueled a four-run rally for the Pride in the bottom of the second inning with two hits as she hit a left-side single to boost the Pride’s lead, 2-0. Newman repeated the act in her next at-bat in the top of the fourth inning, capping a two-run rally for the Pride. Newman’s RBI-single to left field in the top of the sixth inning was the run to enter the Pride into the run-rule as Greensboro claimed game two in six innings.

Ray was one of three Pride batter to register multiple hits in the contest, batting three-for-three in game one. Caroline Stanley (Reidsville, N.C./Rockingham County) and Hannah King each posted two hits each while Stanley added two stolen bases.

Newman hit three-for-four in game two, representing one of two Pride batters to post multiple hits. Alexis Sox (Burlington, N.C./Western Alamance) hit two-for-four with a double and two RBI.

Fallon Wimberly posted two RBI in game one while batting one-for-three for Meredith. Madison Hamilton finished three-for-seven over both games with two triples.

Cheyanne Cox (Burlington, N.C./Southern Alamance) (5-1) took the game one win for the Pride in a six-inning effort. She struck out four and walked three. Kassie Simmons (Gibsonville, N.C./Eastern Guilford) (3-2) claimed the game-two win in a five-inning effort where she struck out one batter and gave up only six hits.

Brie Caldwell (0-1) took the game-one loss for Meredith, striking out one and walking three in a two-inning where she gave up six runs on six hits. Sarah Gundlach (1-3) took the loss in game two after a two-inning outing where she gave up five runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out one and walking one.

The Pride returns to conference play Wednesday, traveling to Methodist University for a 3 p.m. USA South doubleheader.

### WE ARE 1 PRIDE ###

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

