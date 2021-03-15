High School Football This Week(March 19) for our Guilford County Schools

All games set to kickoff at 7pm, with the exception of the NEG at Morehead game, which will commence/begin/start, at 6:30pm…..

Mount Tabor(3-0) at Dudley(3-0)

Northwest Guilford(3-0) at Grimsley(3-0)

Southeast Guilford(2-1) at Eastern Guilford(2-0)

Ragsdale(1-2) at Page(0-3)

Smith(0-3) at Southwest Guilford(2-1)

Roxboro Person(1-2) at Northern Guilford(2-1)

Asheboro(0-3) at Southern Guilford(2-0)

Northeast Guilford(0-3) at Morehead(0-3)

WS Parkland(0-3) at Western Guilford(0-3)

High Point Central(1-2) at Southern Alamance(1-1)

High Point Andrews(1-2) at Randleman(3-0)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

