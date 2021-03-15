NC Fusion Boys Lacrosse Select Team Supplemental Evaluations

BOYS LACROSSE

2021 SUPPLEMENTAL EVALUATIONS

Please arrive at least 20 minutes before the start of the session to check-in and warm-up. Current players are encouraged to attend.

New and current players must register below using the links provided before attending this evaluation. Learn more about our teams and training programs.

Registration NOW OPEN!

https://lax.ncfusion.org/lacrosse-evaluations/

Click on the “New Registrant” or “Login Now” button at the top of the page.

WHEN:

March 20, 2021

Grad years 2027-2030 9:00 am – 10:30 am

Grad years 2022-2026 10:30 am – 12:00 pm

LOCATION:

Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Greensboro

1001 Freeman Mill Road

Greensboro, NC 27406

Contact lax@ncfusion.org with any questions.

Questions about the registration process may be directed to Lauren DiPuorto at ldipuorto@ncfusion.org

REGISTRATION FEE $25 members / $50 non-members

The NC Fusion Difference:

Year-round player development

Private pristine practice venues

Experienced elite coaching at all age groups

Access to regional and national tournaments

