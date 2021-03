NCHSAA Lacrosse Playoffs with Boys and Girls Action beginning today(March 15):Northwest and Northern Guilford girls are in, plus Southwest, Northern, Northwest Guilford and Page boys

1A/2A/3A MEN’S LACROSSE STATE CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS

Monday, March 15, 2021 East

#1 Cape Fear (XX-X), BYE

#8 West Brunswick (2-8) vs. #9 Northern Durham (2-6)

#5 Topsail (4-5) vs. #12 Croatan (5-5)

#4 First Flight (10-0) vs. #13 Chapel Hill (10-2)

#3 Jacksonville (5-5) vs. #14 Vance Charter (4-3)

#6 East Chapel Hill (6-4) vs. #11 Cedar Ridge (5-3)

#7 Northwood (5-4) vs. #10 Swansboro (4-5)

#2 Orange (6-3) vs. #15 Terry Sanford (2-8)

West

#1 Mount Tabor (13-0) vs. #16 Walter M. Williams (7-6)

#8 Christ the King (7-6) vs. #9 Charlotte Catholic (11-2)

#5 Marvin Ridge (10-3) vs. #12 Patton (5-4)

#4 Lake Norman Charter (10-2) vs. #13 Southwest Guilford (9-5)

#3 Northern Guilford (10-0) vs. #14 Hickory (5-2)

#6 South Iredell (0-7) vs. #11 Community School of Davidson

(5-5)

#7 Bishop McGuinness (10-2) vs. #10 Weddington (7-5)

#2 T.C. Roberson (10-0) vs. #15 Southern Alamance (6-4)

4A MEN’S LACROSSE STATE CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS

Monday, March 15, 2021

East

#1 Fuquay-Varina (11-1) vs. #16 Laney (6-3)

#8 Sanderson (6-6) vs. #9 Pinecrest (8-2)

#5 Cardinal Gibbons (12-0) vs. #12 Apex (9-2)

#4 Middle Creek (11-0) vs. #13 Heritage (6-3)

#3 Wakefield (8-1) vs. #14 Holly Springs (6-5)

#6 Hoggard (9-0) vs. #11 Leesville Road (7-4)

#7 Broughton (8-3) vs. #10 Wake Forest (3-6)

#2 New Bern (9-2) vs. #15 Ashley (5-4)

West

#1 R.J. Reynolds (10-2) vs. #16 Athens Drive (5-5)

#8 Northwest Guilford (7-5) vs. #9 Reagan (10-4)

#5 Hough (9-2) vs. #12 Providence (4-5)

#4 Jordan (9-2) vs. #13 South Mecklenburg (4-4)

#3 Page (8-6) vs. #14 Lake Norman (9-5)

#6 Green Hope (4-7) vs. #11 Myers Park (4-6)

#7 Porter Ridge (2-11) vs. #10 East Forsyth (7-5)

#2 Ardrey Kell (10-1) vs. #15 Green Level (9-2)

WOMEN’S LACROSSE STATE CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS

Monday, March 15, 2021

East

#1 Terry Sanford (8-0) vs. #16 Chapel Hill (7-3)

#8 Croatan (9-2) vs. #9 Wake Forest (10-2)

#5 First Flight (9-0) vs. #12 Apex Friendship (7-3)

#4 Holly Springs (12-0) vs. #13 Broughton (9-2)

#3 East Chapel Hill (11-2) vs. #14 Middle Creek (7-4)

#6 Topsail (11-0) vs. #11 New Bern (7-5)

#7 Laney (9-2) vs. #10 Pinecrest (6-3)

#2 Cardinal Gibbons (11-0) vs. #15 Ashley (6-4)

West

#1 Weddington (13-1) vs. #16 Panther Creek (8-4)

#8 West Forsyth (11-0) vs. #9 Ardrey Kell (6-3)

#5 Lake Norman (7-6) vs. #12 R.J. Reynolds (9-3)

#4 Northwest Guilford (13-1) vs. #13 South Mecklenburg (7-4)

#3 Myers Park (11-1) vs. #14 Hough (4-4)

#6 Green Hope (11-0) vs. #11 St. Stephens (6-2)

#7 Mount Tabor (10-0) vs. #10 Northern Guilford (8-4)

#2 Hickory (7-0) vs. #15 Charlotte Catholic (11-2)

