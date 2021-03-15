New High School Football Power Rankings for this Week from NCPreps.com

Here is a list of the new High School Football Power Rankings from Chris Hughes and NCPreps.com…
Here are the 4-A Power Rankings, with Grimsley at #6, and then you have WS Reagan at #13, Kernersville Glenn at #14 and West Forsyth at #15…
Here are this week's @NCPreps 4A Power Rankings following Wk 3. @VanceCougarsFB, @FbRichmond, @HoughFB, @myersparkfball, @butlerbulldogs, @WhirlieFootball, @football_cghsnc, @hrhsbulls, @Scots_Football, @WFHSCougars make up the Top-10. @JTH_Vikings and @MHSCatsFootball move in. pic.twitter.com/uBfuB8Nqk2
In the 3-A Power Rankings you have Dudley at #10, Northern Guilford at #15, Eastern Alamance at #9 and Western Alamance at #11, and there is Mount Tabor looking down on all of us, at #3….
Here are this week's @NCPreps 3A Power Rankings following Wk 3. @BigDubFootball, @HAVELOCKBALL, @TaborFootball, @jhrosefootball, @Catholic_FB, @cvhsftbl, @KMHS_FBofficial, @crestfootball, @EAHS_Football, @DBoyzFootball make up Top-10. @Pirates_Topsail and @gcbearssports move up. pic.twitter.com/6smbZyLtCL
For the 2-A Power Rankings for this week, there is Reidsville at #1, Randleman at #8 and Eastern Randolph at #15….
Here are this week's @NCPreps 2A Power Rankings following Wk 3. @FBCapitolOfNC the new #1, @GldLionFootball, @burns_football, @DarkHorseFball, @hibfootball, @OakGroveGrizzFB, @SHS_Hornets, @RandlemanFB, @heritagecougars, @AthleticsPisgah make up Top-10. @CTrojanFootball moves up. pic.twitter.com/VLZuN08Dbp
With the 1-A Power Rankings, we see East Surry at #6 and Winston-Salem Prep at #7…
Here are this week's @NCPreps 1A Power Rankings following Wk 3. @TarboroFootball, @RobbinsvilleHS, @MurphyHighDogs, @MHSFBall19, @JohnAHolmesHS, @ES_Athletics, @wspafootball, @TJCAOfficialFB, @PHS__Bulldogs, @rosewoodfball make up Top-10. pic.twitter.com/vQNAIy1rAw
