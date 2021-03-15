New High School Football Power Rankings for this Week from NCPreps.com

Here is a list of the new High School Football Power Rankings from Chris Hughes and NCPreps.com…

Here are the 4-A Power Rankings, with Grimsley at #6, and then you have WS Reagan at #13, Kernersville Glenn at #14 and West Forsyth at #15…

In the 3-A Power Rankings you have Dudley at #10, Northern Guilford at #15, Eastern Alamance at #9 and Western Alamance at #11, and there is Mount Tabor looking down on all of us, at #3….

For the 2-A Power Rankings for this week, there is Reidsville at #1, Randleman at #8 and Eastern Randolph at #15….

With the 1-A Power Rankings, we see East Surry at #6 and Winston-Salem Prep at #7…

