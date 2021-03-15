Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 3/15-3/19/2021:Football Friday at Eastern Guilford HS
03/15/21 Monday Golf V Men’s A 3:00 PM Asheboro High School
03/15/21 Monday Tennis V Men’s A 4:30 PM Asheboro High School
03/15/21 Monday Soccer V Women’s A 6:00 PM Asheboro High School
03/15/21 Monday Softball V Women’s A 6:00 PM Asheboro High School
03/17/21 Wednesday Soccer V Women’s H 6:00 PM Glenn High School SE Soccer Facility
03/18/21 Thursday Football JV Men’s H 7:00 PM Eastern Guilford High School SEHS Stadium
03/19/21 Friday Softball V Women’s H 6:00 PM Ragsdale HS SE Softball Field
03/19/21 Friday Football V Men’s A 7:00 PM Eastern Guilford High School
03/19/21 Friday Cheerleading V Women’s A 7:00 PM Eastern Guilford High School
