Coughlin Nets Goal in Guilford MSOC Setback to Lynchburg

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Sam Coughlin netted his first goal of the season in the second period and was responsible for the lone Guilford score of the afternoon as the men’s soccer team fell 5-1 to visiting Lynchburg at the Armfield Athletic Center on Sunday, March 14th.

Lynchburg (3-1-1, 3-0-1 ODAC) scored three goals in the opening half and added two in the second to pick up its third win on the season. Ben Mackey drove home the first Hornets goal of the game on a pass from Kenny Robles at the 9:54 mark.

Manzi Shalita moved the Lynchburg lead to 2-0 when he drove a header off a corner kick by Mackey past the Guilford defense at the 19:19 mark. Teammate Luke Mega netted the third goal of the frame at 39:09 when he scored on a rebound following a shot by Shalita.

After Coughlin opened second half scoring with the Guilford goal at the 70:30 mark, Liam Lovell pushed the Hornets lead back to three when he scored a goal off a pass from Said Osman at 76:22. Osman followed with a goal of his own just over two minutes later, marking the final goal for Lynchburg in the match.

Guilford (0-2-1, 0-2-1 ODAC) finished with five shots on the game, all coming from different sources. The lone shot on goal came from Coughlin.

Zach Van Kampen made six saves for the Quakers while Kyle Gallagher earned the win for Lynchburg. The Hornets made 20 shots over the course of the day, including five shots on goal. Mega made five of those shots for Lynchburg while Bhayle Kearns had four and Shalita added three.

Guilford continues its homestand with a 5:00 p.m. match against Emory & Henry on Thursday, March 18th. For more information on Guilford men’s soccer check out www.guilfordquakers.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

