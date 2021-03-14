Hailey Stout Tallies 16 Kills as Greensboro College Volleyball Drops Two at Averett

DANVILLE, Va.—Averett University’s Lauren Montren tallied 21 total kills over Saturday afternoon’s contests as the Cougars claimed both matches over Greensboro College. Averett took the first USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) contest, 3-0 (25-13, 25-13, 25-18), and the second non-conference contest, 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-19).

Averett hit .276 over the first contest compared to the Pride’s .085. Averett posted a .351 hitting percentage in the second set as the Pride countered hitting .111, their highest of the first match.

Katrina O’Neill led the Pride (3-2, 2-1 USA South) hitters with six kills while hitting .111. Hailey Stout (Elon, N.C./Western Alamance) tied for the team-lead in kills with six while hitting a team-leading .200. Jasmine Youngthunder posted 23 assists at setter while adding three kills and six digs. Lauren Mantel led the Pride’s back row with 19 digs.

Montren posted 11 kills and 12 digs while hitting .320 in the first match. Sarah Shropshire tallied eight kills with a .318 hitting percentage.

Averett posted four total blocks compared to the Pride’s two. The Pride hit .085 for the match while the Cougars posted a .276 hitting percentage. Averett held the edge in digs, 49-42.

The Cougars hit .449 in the first set of the second match. The Cougars followed the next set with a .400 hitting percentage, only posting three attack errors in each of the first two sets. The Pride also only committed three attack errors in set two, posting a .229 hit percentage. Averett committed more attack errors (nine) than the Pride (seven) in the third set, but the Cougars out-hit the Pride with a .119 hitting percentage compared to Greensboro’s .053.

Stout led the Pride in the second match with eight kills and a .208 hitting percentage. Sabrina Kerr added six kills and a .188 hitting percentage. Lauren Kunke led the back row with ten digs.

Montren posted ten kills in the second match with a .348 along with 14 digs. Emma Nash added nine kills with a .263 hitting percentage.

Averett posted a .302 hitting percentage in the second match compared to the Pride’s .101. Greensboro held a 4-3 edge in service aces while the Cougars held a 54-39 advantage in digs.

The Pride returns to the court next Saturday, traveling to Pfeiffer University for one USA South contest and one non-conference contest beginning at 10 a.m.

## WE ARE 1 PRIDE ##

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

