NCHSAA Boys Soccer Playoffs with 3-A’s Southwest Guilford(11-1-1) and Northern Guilford(12-1), plus 4-A’s Northwest Guilford(9-2) and Page(6-3-2)

1A MEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS

East

#1 West Columbus (3-6-0) vs. #16 Neuse Charter (6-4-1)

#8 Granville Central (6-2) vs. #9 Franklin Academy (5-1)

#5 Hobbton (7-2-1) vs. #12 East Wake Academy (4-6-0)

#4 Manteo (8-0-2) vs. #13 Falls Lake Academy (8-4-1)

#3 Wilson Prep (4-1-1) vs. #14 Camden County (5-5-1)

#6 Riverside-Martin (6-2-1) vs. #11 Rosewood (7-3-1)

#7 Voyager Academy (12-0-0) vs. #10 John A. Holmes (6-3-3)

#2 Cape Hatteras (3-0-0) vs. #15 Vance Charter (6-4-1)

West

#1 Starmount (11-1-0) s. #16 Murphy (6-4-0)

#8 Christ the King (10-0-2) vs. #9 Pine Lake Prep (9-2-1)

#5 Gray Stone Day (6-0-2) vs. #12 Woods Charter (5-3-0)

#4 Research Triangle (6-1-1) vs. #13 Langtree Charter (8-3-1)

#3 Community School of Davdison (13-1-0) vs. #14 Uwharrie Charter (3-1-1)

#6 Mt. Airy (8-0-3) vs. #11 North Moore (4-2-0)

#7 Swain County (10-2-0) vs. #10 Thomas Jefferson (10-2-1)

#2 Polk County (7-2-1) vs. #15 Elkin (9-2-1)

2A MEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS

East

#1 North Johnston (8-3-0) vs. #16 Richlands (10-2-1)

#8 McMichael (6-6-0) vs. #9 St. Pauls (6-1-1)

#5 Jordan-Matthews (9-1-0) vs. #12 Northeastern (8-2-1)

#4 Washington (11-0-0) vs. #13 Trinity (8-2-1)

#3 First Flight (8-0-2) vs. #14 Clinton (8-2-0)

#6 Roanoke Rapids (5-3-0) vs. #11 East Bladen (7-1-0)

#7 Carrboro (8-0-0) vs. #10 Croatan (12-0-0)

#2 James Kenan (10-0-0) vs. #15 Greene Central (9-2-0)

West

#1 Hibriten (14-0-0) vs. #16 Smoky Mountain (7-4-2)

#8 Hendersonville (8-2-0) vs. #9 West Wilkes (7-3-2)

#5 East Lincoln (10-1-1) vs. #12 Forbush (6-2-2)

#4 South Point (11-3-0) vs. #13 Salisbury (8-1-3)

#3 North Forsyth (10-0-0) vs. #14 Shelby (11-1-0)

#6 Owen (8-2-1) vs. #11 Fred T. Foard (11-2-0)

#7 Ledford (11-1-1) vs. #10 Newton-Conover (9-1-2)

#2 Forest Hills (10-2-0) vs. #15 Thomasville (6-1-4)

3A MEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS

East

#1 D.H. Conley (9-0-0) vs. #16 Eastern Alamance (8-3-1)

#8 Terry Sanford (10-0-0) vs. #9 Northern Guilford (12-1-0)

#5 Jacksonville (9-2-0) vs. #12 Triton (8-2-0)

#4 Southern Alamance (10-1-0) vs. #13 Cleveland (8-2-0)

#3 Clayton (11-0-0) vs. #14 Franklinton (7-2-2)

#6 Fike (10-0-1) vs. #11 Chapel Hill (7-1-1)

#7 Southern Lee (8-0-0) vs. #10 East Chapel Hill (7-0-1)

#2 New Hanover (11-0-0) vs. #15 Western Alamance (8-1-1)

West

#1 Forestview (12-0-0) vs. #16 Hickory (11-1-0)

#8 T.C. Roberson (12-1-1) vs. #9 Marvin Ridge (10-1-2)

#5 South Iredell (9-0-1) vs. #12 Concord (12-2-0)

#4 Southwest Guilford (11-1-1) vs. #13 A.C. Reynolds (10-2-2)

#3 Weddington (11-1-1) vs. #14 North Iredell (6-2-3)

#6 Montgomery Central (4-3-1) vs. #11 Stuart Cramer (11-2-1)

#7 Cox Mill (11-2-1) vs. #10 North Henderson (11-2-1)

#2 Watauga (11-1-0) vs. #15 Mt. Tabor (10-1-2)

4A MEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS

East

#1 South Central (6-4-0) vs. #16 Richmond (9-4-1)

#8 Cardinal Gibbons (9-2-1) vs. #9 Jack Britt (11-3-0)

#5 Leesville Road (9-1-2) vs. #12 Holly Springs (9-3-2)

#4 Hoggard (11-3-0) vs. #13 Enloe (6-3-0)

#3 Apex Friendship (11-1-0) vs. #14 Wake Forest (8-2-0)

#6 Heritage (12-0-1) vs. #11 Broughton (5-4-1)

#7 Pine Forest (6-2-2) vs. #10 Apex (10-2-0)

#2 Pinecrest (14-0-0) vs. #15 Ashley (8-4-0)

West

#1 Myers Park (8-0-1) vs. #16 Panther Creek (8-2-0)

#8 Hickory Ridge (6-2-4) vs. #9 Lake Norman (9-2-1)

#5 South Mecklenburg (8-1-0) vs. #12 East Forsyth (7-5-2)

#4 South Caldwell vs. #13 Providence (7-1-0)

#3 Jordan (9-1-0) vs. #14 Mooresville (5-8-0)

#6 Hough (7-2-1) vs. #11 Page (6-2-3)

#7 West Forsyth (11-2-1) vs. #10 Athens Drive (8-2-0)

#2 Northwest Guilford (9-2-0) vs. #15 Butler (6-2-1)

