Greensboro’s Darli Mihindou(Eastern Guilford HS) Named USA South Men’s Soccer Player of the Week

ROME, Ga.—-Greensboro College’s Darli Mihindou (Greensboro, N.C./Eastern Guilford) was named USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) Men’s Soccer Player of the Week for this past week by the conference office earlier today.

Mihindou netted two goals and notched one assist in the 4-2 Sunday afternoon USA South victory over Mary Baldwin. Mihindou’s first goal came quickly in the contest as a Mary Baldwin defender inadvertently headed the ball back to his goalkeeper with Mihindou trailing him. Mihindou collected the ball, beat goalkeeper Obdulio Argueta to give the Pride an early 1-0 lead in the second minute. Mihindou assisted on the game-tying goal in the final minute of the first half as teammate Alexander Bishop sent a long cross into the central box where Mihindou headed the ball to goal-scorer Shelly Scott on the right side of the 18-yard box. Mihindou scored the game-winning goal in the first minute of the second half off a Jordy Briceno 35-yard free-kick service into the 18-yard box that the forward headed into the net.

Mihindou is currently the second in points scored among active players throughout all NCAA divisions with 97. Only teammate Jordy Briceno stands higher with 100. Mihindou stands first in goals scored with 43 among active NCAA players. Mihindou’s 0.68 goals per game stand third among active players in all NCAA divisions.

The senior’s Spring 2021 goal total (nine) leads the USA South as does his total points (21). His three game-winning goals also lead the conference.

In his career, Mihindou has scored 14 game-winning goals out of his 43 total goals and has also tallied 11 assists. His 97 points currently stand third all-time in school history as do his 43 goals.

Coach Tony Falvino’s Pride returns to action Sunday, traveling to Brevard College for a 1 p.m. non-conference contest.

