JV High School Football Tonight for (3/18/2021)

Here are the games that were scheduled for this evening…They did have school today, with virtual/remote learning only….

First a look at the JV Football Scores from the games that were played back on Wednesday….

Southwest Guilford 25, Ledford 0

High Point Central 8, Southern Alamance 6

Reidsville 24, Page 8

Set for now, for tonight….7pm kickoffs, as far as we know…

Grimsley at Northwest Guilford

Dudley at Mount Tabor

Eastern Guilford at Southeast Guilford

Morehead at Northeast Guilford

Northern Guilford at Person County….*****This game has been Postponed…*****

Western Guilford at WS Parkland

Randleman at High Point Andrews