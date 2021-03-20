College Football: Tigers Emerge with 43-12 win at Guilford

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Hampden-Sydney amassed 513 yards of total offense, including 336 through the air, and moved to 3-0 on the season with a 43-12 victory over Guilford in ODAC football action on Friday afternoon at Armfield Athletic Center.

The Tigers were led in the passing game by Robby Tew, who completed 14-of-24 passes for 315 yards and three TDs. Ed Newman was Tew’s favorite target on the day, catching four passes for 148 yards and a touchdown. Blake Page was also a key target, making three receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown. On the ground the Tigers were led by Melik Foster and Cole Becker made 12 carries each. Lewis closed the game with 67 yards and two TDs. Becker gained 65 yards for the Tigers.

Guilford (0-3, 0-3 ODAC) was led offensively by Teddy Gassert, who gained 174 yards through the air and 108 yards rushing. His top receiver on the day, Edrick Purnell, made four catches for 62 yards.

The Quakers had their best offensive performance of the slate, emerging with 305 yards of total offense and 198 total return yards.

Hampden-Sydney established an early 15-0 lead, taking advantage of a 20-yard scamper by Frost for the first score and using a 55-yard pass from Tew to Page to make for the second strike. Guilford answered with a 10-play, 70-yard drive, that was capped off by a one-yard dive into the endzone by Cam Hutchinson.

Frost opened second half scoring for the Tigers with a 1-yard run, capitalizing on a Guilford miscue, and Newman ran 85 yards down the sidelines to provide Hampden-Sydney with a 28-6 lead.

The Quakers retaliated with a two-yard run by Joe Strong Jr., cutting the lead to 28-12, but an extra point return by Jordan Fields following a missed PAT stretched the lead to 30-12.

Hampden-Sydney’s Dillon Costello caught a 13-yard pass from Tew before the half ended to send the Tigers to the locker room with a 37-12 lead. The final touchdown of the game, which came from Josh Jones, crossed the line at 5:55 of the fourth, making for the 43-12 final.

Guilford closes out the football season when it hosts Ferrum at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 26th. For more information on Guilford football check out www.guilfordquakers.com.